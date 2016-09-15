Elvis Dumervil Is Getting 'Close,' But He's Not Sure How Close





The Ravens' leading sack artist from the past two years is still sidelined and not sure when he'll return.

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil said he's "getting better," but doesn't have a timetable.

"I feel like I'm getting close, but I don't know what close means yet," he said Thursday. "We're working hard, working with the guys here, really getting better. I'm looking forward to it really soon."

Dumervil had offseason surgery on his foot area after playing through pain last season, when he led the Ravens with six sacks and went to the Pro Bowl.

The 32-year-old veteran said he got experts' opinions this offseason* *and weighed his options before deciding to go under the knife.

The hope was that he would be back for the start of the regular season, but Dumervil had a "minor setback" when he returned the field. He has yet to practice fully this season.

Dumervil was asked if there's a hurdle he needs to cross before returning.

"Exercise and football drills stuff, those things are where you can really target the actual pain level," Dumervil said. "It's just a matter of getting that pain level under control so I can be able to go out and help the team."

Dumervil said the pain he had last year was worse, and the surgery allowed the injury to be repaired. Now it's a matter of him working through the full recovery, which can be painful.

"Nobody is really 100 percent healthy in football. It's just a matter of what you can deal with," Dumervil said.

Fellow outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith is also dealing with an ankle injury this week that has kept him out of practice the past two days, leading Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees to say he's concerned with his depth. Rookie Matthew Judon will have a bigger role.

Dumervil gave the defense props for its strong Week 1 performance, and is frustrated not to be joining in on the fun.