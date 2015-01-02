Elvis Dumervil, Marshal Yanda Make First-Team All-Pro

Jan 02, 2015 at 05:29 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

02_AllPro_news.jpg


Marshal Yanda and Elvis Dumervil have added another impressive accolade to their resume.

The right guard and outside linebacker were named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. They were the only two Ravens to earn All-Pro honors, which are determined by a panel of 50 voting media members.


Both players are also Pro Bowl selections, but the All-Pro team is held in even higher regard because there are fewer spots available. Only one player for each position is selected to the first team.

Yanda has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and his 38 votes from the panel were the most of any offensive lineman. Yanda was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2011 and 2012, but this is his first time making the first team.

Dumervil was selected after an impressive year where he led the Ravens with 17 sacks. He set the Ravens franchise record for sacks in a season, and also tied a career high. Dumervil also had 35 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The nine-year veteran was also a first-team selection in 2009 when he played for the Denver Broncos.

Other Ravens receiving votes were inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (nine), punter Sam Koch (eight), returner Jacoby Jones (three), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (one), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (one) and kicker Justin Tucker (one).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Two Players From Practice Squad for Opener

The Ravens have activated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have a Palpable Edge As Season Begins

Ravens' questioned units have favorable matchups vs. Texans. Some interesting picks on Ravens breakout candidates.
news

Cover Story: The Evolution of Todd Monken

Todd Monken comes from a coaching forest, anchored by his family's football roots.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

The Ravens begin their 2023 regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.
news

Zay Flowers Feels Calm and Confident Heading Into Week 1

First-round pick Zay Flowers is leaning on veterans to help him remain calm heading into his regular season debut.
news

Ravens Will Have New Jersey Patches in Sunday's Game

Any player playing in their first game will now get an NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Texans Opener

Baltimore is a unanimous pick to win the season opener. Ravens players name teammates who are poised for a breakout season. Jason McCourty predicts a Ravens-Cowboys Super Bowl. Todd Monken receives high praise from his former quarterbacks.
news

Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

With Marlon Humphrey still not back on the field, his teammates in the cornerback room are prepared to step up.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising