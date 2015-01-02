Elvis Dumervil, Marshal Yanda Make First-Team All-Pro





Both players are also Pro Bowl selections, but the All-Pro team is held in even higher regard because there are fewer spots available. Only one player for each position is selected to the first team.

Yanda has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and his 38 votes from the panel were the most of any offensive lineman. Yanda was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2011 and 2012, but this is his first time making the first team.

Dumervil was selected after an impressive year where he led the Ravens with 17 sacks. He set the Ravens franchise record for sacks in a season, and also tied a career high. Dumervil also had 35 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The nine-year veteran was also a first-team selection in 2009 when he played for the Denver Broncos.