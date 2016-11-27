Elvis Dumervil Returning To Face Bengals, Jimmy Smith Out

Nov 27, 2016 at 03:32 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_Inactives_news.jpg


The Ravens' pass rush will get a boost and have a new look.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker and last year's team sack leader, Elvis Dumervil, will be back on the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

He has missed the past five games because of a lingering foot injury. His last action was Oct. 9 versus the Washington Redskins. Dumervil has yet to notch a sack this season.

With Dumervil back, the Ravens scratched Za'Darius Smith for the first time this season. Smith was not on the injury report this week. Baltimore opted to keep rookie fifth-round pick Matthew Judon active instead.

The Ravens will not have the services of cornerback Jimmy Smith, however. Smith did not practice all week due to a back injury, and will miss his second straight game.

Baltimore's secondary hasn't been the same without Smith when he's been sidelined, but does have the benefit of not having to face off against Pro Bowl Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring). The Ravens' top cornerbacks will likely be Tavon Young, Shareece Wright and Jerraud Powers.

The Ravens' other inactives are running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh), linebacker Kamalei Correa, guard/center Ryan Jensen, guard/tackle Alex Lewis (ankle) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh).

Gillmore returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but the return of second-year tight end Nick Boyle off a 10-game suspension gives Gillmore more time to get healthy.

In addition to Green, Bengals starting safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) will not play. Quarterback Jeff Driskel, safety Derron Smith, long snapper Clark Harris, guard Christian Westerman and tight end C.J. Uzomah are the other inactives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Aren't Wearing Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants against the Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football' in Miami.
news

Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Who will replace DeShon Elliott at safety and how does it affect the defense? Will Rashod Bateman's targets drop once Sammy Watkins returns? Could Pat Ricard turn into Peyton Hillis?
news

Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson kicked off his 2019 MVP campaign with a monster performance and a catch phrase. Now he comes back a more fully realized player.
news

Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

The longtime Steeler has bounced around the past couple seasons but feels comfortable in his new home in Baltimore.
news

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

The rookie first-round pick caught his first 11 passes all for first downs and his biggest play showed veteran savvy.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Miami.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Patrick Mekari Still Sidelined

Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks TE Nick Boyle 'will be ready' for Dolphins. WR Sammy Watkins and DT Brandon Williams are again practicing.
news

Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

One of the NFL's best blocking tight ends is ready to rejoin the lineup almost a year after suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries.
news

What the Vikings Said After Overtime Loss to Ravens

The Vikings defense said it got worn down in the second half and Kirk Cousins explains why the Ravens defense slowed them down after a fast start.
news

Jarret Johnson Honored as Ravens' Salute to Service Award Nominee

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida, which employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veteran spouses and children of military members.
news

The Faith Ball: Ravens Are Becoming the Comeback Kings

The Baltimore Ravens trailed the Minnesota Vikings by 14 points twice and still found a way to win in overtime.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Another Record-Setting Day, Ties Michael Vick Rushing Mark

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson recorded his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising