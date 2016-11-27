Elvis Dumervil Returning To Face Bengals, Jimmy Smith Out





The Ravens' pass rush will get a boost and have a new look.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker and last year's team sack leader, Elvis Dumervil, will be back on the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

He has missed the past five games because of a lingering foot injury. His last action was Oct. 9 versus the Washington Redskins. Dumervil has yet to notch a sack this season.

With Dumervil back, the Ravens scratched Za'Darius Smith for the first time this season. Smith was not on the injury report this week. Baltimore opted to keep rookie fifth-round pick Matthew Judon active instead.

The Ravens will not have the services of cornerback Jimmy Smith, however. Smith did not practice all week due to a back injury, and will miss his second straight game.

Baltimore's secondary hasn't been the same without Smith when he's been sidelined, but does have the benefit of not having to face off against Pro Bowl Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring). The Ravens' top cornerbacks will likely be Tavon Young, Shareece Wright and Jerraud Powers.

The Ravens' other inactives are running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh), linebacker Kamalei Correa, guard/center Ryan Jensen, guard/tackle Alex Lewis (ankle) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh).

Gillmore returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but the return of second-year tight end Nick Boyle off a 10-game suspension gives Gillmore more time to get healthy.