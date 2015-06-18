Elvis Dumervil Takes Aim At Two Milestones





"I think that's a great achievement to try to reach," Dumervil said. "So, the opportunity is there and that's not always the case with everybody. I'm grateful for that. It just shows the consistency, and I don't take that lightly."

Dumervil has been a model of consistency over his career. Only once has he posted fewer than 8.5 sacks. Most seasons he hovers around 10 with a couple years of spikes.

He logged 17 sacks in 2009 and matched his career-high in his second season with the Ravens last year, earning his fourth Pro Bowl invite. Dumervil has excelled in Baltimore in part because coaches have simply allowed him to do what he does best go after the quarterback.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dumervil was the third-best edge rushing outside linebacker in the league last year, trailing his former Denver teammate Von Miller and Kansas City's Justin Houston, who led the league with 22 sacks.

Dumervil has been doing it the same way for years. He's good at reading snap counts and tries to get explosive jumps off the ball. Then he utilizes his 5-foot-11 height to get leverage, and works in spins and relentless rush to get to the quarterback.

So how does Dumervil follow up his own act in 2015?

"You try to win games, you try to win championships," he said. "To me, there's nothing more important, because you can have the stats and accolades, but if you're sitting home, it really doesn't do any justice."

Unlike Suggs, who said at 32 years old he owed it to himself to take it easy this offseason, Dumervil said "can't afford to pace it."

"Everybody is different. [Suggs and I] may be the same cloth, but we're cut different," the 31-year-old Dumervil said.