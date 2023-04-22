50 Words or Less: Could Emmanuel Forbes Be Ravens' Next Playmaking Corner?

The NFL draft is less than a week away, and the Ravens' decision-makers have their board set.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

If the Ravens don't trade back, I see them taking one of three cornerbacks – Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State, Deonte Banks of Maryland or Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State. That would fill their biggest need, and at least one of them should still be available.

Three's legitimate concern about Forbes only weighing 166 pounds, but he intercepted 14 passes in college. Cornerbacks with great takeaway skills are game changers. Forbes will surely get stronger after he enters the league, and he was durable in college, never missing a game in the SEC.