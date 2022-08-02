Practice Report: Emphasis on Execution During New Approach to Practices

Instead of pads popping on Tuesday, the physicality of training camp was dialed back.

This year's new approach to camp was on display, with more emphasis on execution and a reduced amount of physical contact. After the players wore pads for the first time on Monday, players were in shells and shorts Tuesday. The early portion of practice featured special teams and individual drills, and the entire workout focused on technique and communication.

The Ravens coaches and training staff put ample research and thought into designing a different training camp schedule after the team was decimated by injuries in 2021. The goal is to prepare efficiently for the season while reducing the potential for injuries.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased with how players have adjusted.

"A little different tempo you saw at practice that you really haven't seen in training camp in the past," Harbaugh said. "I think we got a lot done from an execution standpoint.

"Like we told them, we want to be fast and perfect – that's the goal. We really studied it and thought about it, that this is the best way to make our team the best. It's not just about injuries or it's not just about ramping up tempos and things like that. I also have a suspicion that it's going to help our execution in the end. We'll see how it goes, and we'll see how good we are, especially early in the season."

Here are observations from Tuesday's practice: