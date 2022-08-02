Practice Report: Emphasis on Execution During New Approach to Practices

Instead of pads popping on Tuesday, the physicality of training camp was dialed back.

This year's new approach to camp was on display, with more emphasis on execution and a reduced amount of physical contact. After the players wore pads for the first time on Monday, players were in shells and shorts Tuesday. The early portion of practice featured special teams and individual drills, and the entire workout focused on technique and communication.

The Ravens coaches and training staff put ample research and thought into designing a different training camp schedule after the team was decimated by injuries in 2021. The goal is to prepare efficiently for the season while reducing the potential for injuries.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased with how players have adjusted.

"A little different tempo you saw at practice that you really haven't seen in training camp in the past," Harbaugh said. "I think we got a lot done from an execution standpoint.

"Like we told them, we want to be fast and perfect – that's the goal. We really studied it and thought about it, that this is the best way to make our team the best. It's not just about injuries or it's not just about ramping up tempos and things like that. I also have a suspicion that it's going to help our execution in the end. We'll see how it goes, and we'll see how good we are, especially early in the season."

Here are observations from Tuesday's practice:

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson had the play of the day with an acrobatic interception of a long pass thrown by Lamar Jackson. Ranging far to his right, Jefferson cut in front of intended receiver Rashod Bateman and batted the ball into the air. Never taking his eyes off the football, Jefferson made a diving catch for the interception, then hopped to his feet and ran down the sideline.

  • Tight end Tony Poljan made a nice body adjustment to make a one-handed catch. The Ravens are really deep at tight end, but Poljan had his best practice of training camp.
  • Outside linebacker Vince Biegel showed up in the backfield on several outside rushes, and veteran Justin Houston also had several quarterback pressures. The hustling Biegel also punched the ball loose from the hands of a rookie wide receiver near the sideline, prompting Harbaugh to stress ball security after practice.
  • Undrafted inside linebacker Zakoby McClain had his first interception of practice, picking off rookie Anthony Brown.
  • Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie had a one-handed catch out of the backfield, continuing to show his ability as a pass-catcher. Badie had 126 catches during his college career at Missouri.
  • In addition to players on the PUP list, Nick Boyle, Devin Duvernay, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Mekari, Morgan Moses, Patrick Queen, Brandon Stephens and Kevin Zeitler did not practice. Harbaugh said some players had been given vet days and that there was "nothing major" on the injury front.

