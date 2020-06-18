Eric DeCosta Announces New Titles for Three Staff Members

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced adjustments to the team's personnel/scouting department on Thursday.

The three staff members given new titlesare all members of the Ravens' "20/20 Club", which includes personnel staff who have been promoted after starting in the organization as young assistants. The term "20/20" refers to hiring 20-year-olds for $20,000.

"The guys actually started when they were a little older than 20 and for more than $20,000, but that's what we call them," Executive Vice-President Ozzie Newsome said.

The following staff members will assume new responsibilities:

Mark Azevedo - Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel (formerly Player Personnel Coordinator)

Azevedo enters his 16thseason with the Ravens and works closely on all scouting efforts with Directors of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz and George Kokinis. In 2019, Azevedo was the team's player personnel coordinator after serving six seasons as a Northeast area scout (2013-18). He originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant.

David Blackburn – National Scout (formerly West Area Scout)

Blackburn enters his 14th season with the Ravens and spent the past seven years (2013-19) as the team's West area scout. In his new role, he will evaluate players across the country. He originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2007.

Joey Cleary – West Area Scout (formerly Northeast Area Scout)