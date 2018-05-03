Eric DeCosta Breaks Down 'Agonizing' Decision Between Hayden Hurst and Calvin Ridley

The other reason DeCosta cited isn't one fans may have expected.

"I also think that if you're just looking at predicting success, first-round tight ends, historically, have done much better than first-round wideouts, which is a much more volatile position in the draft," he said.

Last year, three wide receivers went in the first round. None of them had standout rookie seasons. Since 2015, only one wide receiver (Oakland Raiders' Amari Cooper) has gone to a Pro Bowl. Last year, the draft's top tight ends (Tampa Bay Buccaneers' O.J. Howard and New York Giants' Evan Engram) each had more success than the wide receivers.

Those were factors, but in the end, part of it also comes down to a gut feeling. And the Ravens had a good feel for Hurst and what he would do for quarterback Joe Flacco.

"We thought Calvin was a great prospect," DeCosta said. "But we met with Hayden recently, and his maturity, his skillset, the comparisons to players like Todd Heap, his ability to make plays in the middle of the field, we felt was really important.