Eric DeCosta: I Would Be Very Proud to Have Lamar Jackson as a Son

"The biggest thing is communication, for me and Lamar to communicate," DeCosta said. "We've already done a deal with Lamar. Obviously, it wasn't the same. But we did. We understand some of the complications because we did that prior deal. This is a much different deal with a much different structure. This is a big deal. We want to do it right. We want to do something he feels really good about and we want to do something that we feel really good about as well."