Eric DeCosta Says J.K. Dobbins 'Wants to Be Here, We Want Him Here'

After an interesting offseason for J.K. Dobbins, General Manager Eric DeCosta thinks all is well with the fourth year running back.

"We love J.K. When he's played, he's been a warrior," DeCosta said while answering questions from reporters on Friday. "He's played through injuries when he's been able to. Very talented guy, great attitude. He's a leader, I think he's respected. I've got a strong affinity for him personally. We're very excited he's back. He's healthy this year, he looks great. He's ready to go."

Dobbins is entering a contract year and did not join teammates at practice until Aug. 14. DeCosta did not say whether the Ravens and Dobbins would engage in contract negotiations once the season begins. However, DeCosta didn't rule out the possibility of the two sides reaching a long-term agreement.

"We try to keep that stuff in house," DeCosta said. "We're excited to see what he's going to do this year. I know he wants to be here, we want him here. I have a lot of respect for him as a person and also as a competitor. The way he takes care of his business, the way he rehabbed his injury, the way he plays on Sundays. I think we've shown that over the last five years, we've really tried hard to bring back as many of our own players as possible. That will continue to be what we do."

DeCosta Loves Lamar Jackson's Frame of Mind

Lamar Jackson's five-year contract extension signed in April allowed him to enter training camp without negotiations hanging over his head. DeCosta loves the way Jackson has attacked the offseason and training camp and believes he has set himself up for success.

"Lamar's attitude has been excellent this year," DeCosta said. "I think last year was a challenging year for a lot of reasons, obviously, just where he was with his contract. This year, his enthusiasm has been fantastic. He's throwing the ball very well. He's been able to build a great rapport with the receivers very quickly. He's taking care of his body."

Jackson has talked about having more freedom to change plays and protections at the line of scrimmage under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens want to play at a faster tempo this season, and Jackson has embraced that change. Meanwhile, the additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., rookie Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor have given Jackson the deepest wide receiver group he's ever had.