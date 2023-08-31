Josh Johnson, Brent Urban, Kevon Seymour Signed to 53-Man Roster; Ravens Send Three to Injured Reserve

Aug 31, 2023 at 04:00 PM
From left: QB Josh Johnson, DE Brent Urban, CB Kevon Seymour

After starting every preseason game at quarterback, Josh Johnson will start the season on the 53-man roster.

Johnson, cornerback Kevon Seymour, and veteran defensive end Brent Urban were signed to the 53-man roster. All three were among Tuesday's initial roster cuts after spending training camp with the Ravens and were widely expected to be re-signed.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Hamm were placed on injured reserve, meaning they will miss the first four games of the season. Mitchell and Hamm are two of the best stories of players who made the initial 53-man roster, both as undrafted rookie free agents with childhood ties to the Ravens.

The 37-year-old Johnson was impressive during the preseason, completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Huntley made the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday as Lamar Jackson's backup, but missed the final two preseason games (hamstring) and did not practice Wednesday. Johnson would be the No. 2 quarterback Week 1 if Huntley is unable to play.

Johnson was on Baltimore's practice squad in 2016 and started one game last season when Jackson was injured. A fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2008, Johnson has been a member of 14 NFL teams and his determination to remain in the league has earned him respect.

"He's a guy that has always had to do it the hard way and always had to fight his way up," Harbaugh said. "He talked to the team about that recently, and here he is, again. What does that say about a career? That is a career that kind of speaks for itself, and it's something that really deserves a lot of honor. It's an impressive thing to be able to maintain that type of tenacity and resilience."

Seymour could play a significant role in the cornerback rotation Week 1, with the availability of All-Pro Marlon Humphrey still uncertain as he recovers from foot surgery. If Humphrey is out, Seymour will be in the mix to start opposite Rock Ya-Sin, vying with Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby. The 29-year-old Seymour has been with the Ravens since 2021 and played a total of 253 defensive snaps while being a regular on special teams.

Urban spent his first five NFL seasons (2014-18) with the Ravens and rejoined Baltimore last season after stints with the Titans, Bears and Cowboys. Urban played 16 games and 299 defensive snaps for the Ravens last season and will join Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, and Travis Jones in the defensive line rotation, while also contributing on special teams.

