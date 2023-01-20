Eric DeCosta's Take on Pending Free Agents And Other Roster Decisions

Will Chuck Clark stay?

Clark once again proved to be a valuable and trusted leader in the secondary, starting every game and having one of his best seasons. However, he has a salary-cap hit of $6.3 million, per OvertheCap.com, next season that leaves him unsure of his future. It remains to be seen if first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, who blossomed over the course of his rookie year while playing a versatile slot role, ultimately steps into that spot.

DeCosta: "Chuck had a phenomenal season, and we haven't made any decisions about any players right now; the season just ended. Again, we'll make those decisions later on. Chuck has proven to be an outstanding safety in this league. He has been probably one of the most consistent guys we've had. He's probably started as many games as anybody over the last, what, three or four years? He's been a great [special] teams player in the past; he's an excellent safety. He's tough, he's a competitor, he's a leader, and he's a player that we're very proud of."

Will Justin Houston and/or Calais Campbell return?

Houston made it clear he intends to keep playing while Campbell is mulling retirement again. He's under contract for another season but carries a $9.4 million salary-cap hit in 2023. DeCosta said he met with both veteran players before they left town for the offseason.