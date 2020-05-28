Eric DeCosta Named Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year

Re-signing TE Nick Boyle: As one of the best blocking tight ends in the league and a reliable pass catcher, Boyle was identified as a key piece of the "revolutionary" offense being constructed by first-year Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. His return gave the Ravens the best tight end trio in the league and enabled Baltimore to trade Hayden Hurst this offseason for a second-round pick (RB J.K. Dobbins).

Trading QB Joe Flacco to the Broncos: After Jackson emerged over the second half of the 2018 season to lead the Ravens to the playoffs, it was clear that Flacco's decorated tenure in Baltimore was at an end. Even with Flacco coming off a hip injury and carrying a hefty contract, DeCosta still traded him for a 2019 fourth-round pick (RB Justice Hill). Flacco spent one injury-shortened season in Denver before being released this offseason. He now resides as a backup with the New York Jets.

Signing RB Mark Ingram II: Ingram was the perfect addition to the offense as a player and leader. His fun-loving personality was instantly loved in the locker room (and among fans) and he went to the Pro Bowl after topping 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns. He was an instrumental part of an attack that set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season.

Signing S Earl Thomas III: After parting ways with Eric Weddle and seeing C.J. Mosley sign a mega-deal with the New York Jets, DeCosta pounced on Thomas to anchor the back end of the Ravens' defense. Thomas helped Baltimore's secondary rank among the best in the league and went to his seventh Pro Bowl.

Extending K Justin Tucker: Tucker has proven himself to be the best in the game and DeCosta made sure he will be in Baltimore for a long time. Tucker went to his third Pro Bowl.

Drafting WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, WR Miles Boykin, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Powers and more: After a successful rookie season and with an brighter future now that he's healthy, it looks like Brown could end the Ravens' draft drought at wide receiver. Ferguson started nine games as a rookie, drew rave reviews from coaches, and looks to be a key starter moving forward. Boykin is in line to be a starter opposite Brown this season. Hill is a valuable change-of-pace back. Powers is in the mix to replace retired Marshal Yanda.

Trading G Alex Lewis to the Jets: The Ravens picked up a 2020 pick that eventually turned into seventh-round safety Geno Stone after another draft-day trade with the Vikings. Bradley Bozeman, who was competing with Lewis at the time of the trade, had a strong season as a 16-game starter at left guard.

Trading K Kaare Vedvik to the Vikings: The Ravens got a fifth-round pick (DT Broderick Washington Jr.) for an undrafted player who hadn't kicked in a regular-season game and wasn't going to make the 53-man roster because of Tucker. After a strong preseason opener in Baltimore, Vedvik struggled the rest of the preseason with the Vikings and was cut before Week 1.

Trading G/T Jermaine Eluemunor to the Patriots: In another move after locking in on Bozeman, the Ravens got what turned out to be third-round LB Malik Harrison in return for Eluemunor, who was a 2017 fifth-round pick that started just three games in his first two years in Baltimore and played in 10 games as a backup in New England in 2019. Harrison could end up as a starter in his rookie season.

Signing LBs L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes: After giving up 193 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns in a Week 4 loss, DeCosta grabbed the two inside linebackers off the "street" and they made an immediate difference. They combined to start 15 games and help stabilize a defense that finished the year ranked No. 4 in the NFL.

Trading for CB Marcus Peters: The Ravens didn't seemingly have a big need at cornerback with Jimmy Smith returning, but DeCosta added one of the NFL's premier playmaking cornerbacks to start opposite Marlon Humphrey. The Rams, who were putting together a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey, needed to clear salary cap space and DeCosta pounced, only needing to part ways with backup linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Peters had an interception return for a touchdown in his first game as a Raven in Seattle and another one later versus his former team. He was voted to the Pro Bowl alongside Humphrey.

Reaching extensions with WR Willie Snead IV, FB Patrick Ricard, Peters: DeCosta made moves to keep some of the Ravens' prized young players off the open market by inking them to extensions during last season. Snead is a reliable receiver, top-notch blocker and leader in the wide receiver room. Ricard has become a Pro Bowl fullback and key weapon in the record-setting rushing attack. Locking up Peters gives the Ravens perhaps the NFL's top cornerback duo for years to come and freed up the franchise tag to be used on outside linebacker Matthew Judon this offseason.

DeCosta hasn't slowed down in 2020 either, and will be a contender for the Sporting News award once again. He traded for Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, signed defensive end Derek Wolfe and snatched up guard D.J. Fluker to compete for Yanda's starting spot. The Ravens' 2020 draft, headlined by linebacker Patrick Queen, Dobbins, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, Harrison and guard Tyre Phillips, was also widely graded as one of the best in the league.