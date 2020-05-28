Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:50 AM

Eric DeCosta Named Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052820Decosta
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
General manager Eric Decosta

It didn't take Eric DeCosta long to stand out among his peers. After his first year on the job as the Ravens' general manager, DeCosta has been named the Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year.

The award, which was voted on by NFL executives in December (even before this year's highly regarded offseason), is more evidence that the Ravens are in very good hands for a very long time.

At just 49 years old, DeCosta has already established himself as the best in the game after taking over for Ozzie Newsome last offseason. Just the second general manager in team history, DeCosta worked his way up the Ravens' front office from starting as a scout in 1996 and learning from his accomplished predecessor along the way.

"I'm honored to win the Sporting News Executive of the Year award even though it's hard to accept such a distinction while so many people in our great country are suffering. My thoughts are with all the care givers who devote the very best of themselves," DeCosta said.

"That said, I am indebted to Steve Bisciotti for giving me a chance to be GM, John Harbaugh and our fine players, our scouts who set a high standard around the NFL, and most of all, Ozzie Newsome, the greatest executive in my lifetime and a wonderful mentor and friend. Our collective eyes are on a bigger prize and this award, while greatly appreciated, is a reminder that our task is unfinished."

Newsome is widely considered a Hall of Fame executive just as he was a Hall of Fame player, but he never won the award in his 23 years on the job, narrowly missing it several times.

Though Newsome left DeCosta with an excellent "parting" gift in the form of Lamar Jackson, among other young, talented players, DeCosta still had a big task ahead of him when he took over as GM last offseason. The Ravens knew they had a bright star in Jackson, but DeCosta was tasked with the job of rebuilding a Super Bowl contender around the quarterback's unique skillset and with restocking an aging defense.

DeCosta masterfully did that and more, helping to lay the foundation for the best regular season in franchise history at 14-2 and putting the pieces around Jackson for an MVP season. DeCosta made shrewd moves throughout the entire year – in free agency, the draft, via player trades and in-season signings.

In chronological order, here's a look back at some of DeCosta's most noteworthy moves as general manager in 2019:

Re-signing TE Nick Boyle: As one of the best blocking tight ends in the league and a reliable pass catcher, Boyle was identified as a key piece of the "revolutionary" offense being constructed by first-year Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. His return gave the Ravens the best tight end trio in the league and enabled Baltimore to trade Hayden Hurst this offseason for a second-round pick (RB J.K. Dobbins).

Trading QB Joe Flacco to the Broncos: After Jackson emerged over the second half of the 2018 season to lead the Ravens to the playoffs, it was clear that Flacco's decorated tenure in Baltimore was at an end. Even with Flacco coming off a hip injury and carrying a hefty contract, DeCosta still traded him for a 2019 fourth-round pick (RB Justice Hill). Flacco spent one injury-shortened season in Denver before being released this offseason. He now resides as a backup with the New York Jets.

Signing RB Mark Ingram II: Ingram was the perfect addition to the offense as a player and leader. His fun-loving personality was instantly loved in the locker room (and among fans) and he went to the Pro Bowl after topping 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns. He was an instrumental part of an attack that set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season.

Signing S Earl Thomas III: After parting ways with Eric Weddle and seeing C.J. Mosley sign a mega-deal with the New York Jets, DeCosta pounced on Thomas to anchor the back end of the Ravens' defense. Thomas helped Baltimore's secondary rank among the best in the league and went to his seventh Pro Bowl.

Extending K Justin Tucker: Tucker has proven himself to be the best in the game and DeCosta made sure he will be in Baltimore for a long time. Tucker went to his third Pro Bowl.

Drafting WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, WR Miles Boykin, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Powers and more: After a successful rookie season and with an brighter future now that he's healthy, it looks like Brown could end the Ravens' draft drought at wide receiver. Ferguson started nine games as a rookie, drew rave reviews from coaches, and looks to be a key starter moving forward. Boykin is in line to be a starter opposite Brown this season. Hill is a valuable change-of-pace back. Powers is in the mix to replace retired Marshal Yanda.

Trading G Alex Lewis to the Jets: The Ravens picked up a 2020 pick that eventually turned into seventh-round safety Geno Stone after another draft-day trade with the Vikings. Bradley Bozeman, who was competing with Lewis at the time of the trade, had a strong season as a 16-game starter at left guard.

Trading K Kaare Vedvik to the Vikings: The Ravens got a fifth-round pick (DT Broderick Washington Jr.) for an undrafted player who hadn't kicked in a regular-season game and wasn't going to make the 53-man roster because of Tucker. After a strong preseason opener in Baltimore, Vedvik struggled the rest of the preseason with the Vikings and was cut before Week 1.

Trading G/T Jermaine Eluemunor to the Patriots: In another move after locking in on Bozeman, the Ravens got what turned out to be third-round LB Malik Harrison in return for Eluemunor, who was a 2017 fifth-round pick that started just three games in his first two years in Baltimore and played in 10 games as a backup in New England in 2019. Harrison could end up as a starter in his rookie season.

Signing LBs L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes: After giving up 193 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns in a Week 4 loss, DeCosta grabbed the two inside linebackers off the "street" and they made an immediate difference. They combined to start 15 games and help stabilize a defense that finished the year ranked No. 4 in the NFL.

Trading for CB Marcus Peters: The Ravens didn't seemingly have a big need at cornerback with Jimmy Smith returning, but DeCosta added one of the NFL's premier playmaking cornerbacks to start opposite Marlon Humphrey. The Rams, who were putting together a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey, needed to clear salary cap space and DeCosta pounced, only needing to part ways with backup linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Peters had an interception return for a touchdown in his first game as a Raven in Seattle and another one later versus his former team. He was voted to the Pro Bowl alongside Humphrey.

Reaching extensions with WR Willie Snead IV, FB Patrick Ricard, Peters: DeCosta made moves to keep some of the Ravens' prized young players off the open market by inking them to extensions during last season. Snead is a reliable receiver, top-notch blocker and leader in the wide receiver room. Ricard has become a Pro Bowl fullback and key weapon in the record-setting rushing attack. Locking up Peters gives the Ravens perhaps the NFL's top cornerback duo for years to come and freed up the franchise tag to be used on outside linebacker Matthew Judon this offseason.

DeCosta hasn't slowed down in 2020 either, and will be a contender for the Sporting News award once again. He traded for Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, signed defensive end Derek Wolfe and snatched up guard D.J. Fluker to compete for Yanda's starting spot. The Ravens' 2020 draft, headlined by linebacker Patrick Queen, Dobbins, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, Harrison and guard Tyre Phillips, was also widely graded as one of the best in the league.

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch was named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) 2019 Executive of the Year in January, but there's a lot more history to the Sporting News award and the significance of it being voted on by NFL executives. The PFWA award dates back to 1993.

Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year winners

1955: Dan Reeves, Los Angeles Rams

1956: George Halas, Chicago Bears

1957-71: No award

1972: Dan Rooney, Pittsburgh Steelers

1973: Jim Finks, Minnesota Vikings

1974: Art Rooney, Pittsburgh Steelers

1975: Joe Thomas, Baltimore Colts

1976: Al Davis, Oakland Raiders

1977: Tex Schramm, Dallas Cowboys

1978: John Thompson, Seattle Seahawks

1979: John Sanders, San Diego Chargers

1980: Eddie LeBaron, Atlanta Falcons

1981: Paul Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

1982: Bobby Beathard, Washington Redskins

1983: Bobby Beathard, Washington Redskins

1984: George Young, New York Giants

1985: Mike McCaskey, Chicago Bears

1986: George Young, New York Giants

1987: Jim Finks, New Orleans Saints

1988: Bill Polian, Buffalo Bills

1989: John McVay, San Francisco 49ers

1990: George Young, New York Giants

1991: Bill Polian, Buffalo Bills

1992: Ron Wolf, Green Bay Packers

1993: George Young, New York Giants

1994: Carmen Policy, San Francisco 49ers

1995: Bill Polian, Carolina Panthers

1996: Bill Polian, Carolina Panthers

1997: George Young, New York Giants

1998: Jeff Diamond, Minnesota Vikings

1999: Bill Polian, Indianapolis Colts

2000: Randy Mueller, New Orleans Saints

2001: Dan Rooney, Pittsburgh Steelers

2002: Bruce Allen, Oakland Raiders

2003: Scott Pioli, New England Patriots

2004: Scott Pioli, New England Patriots

2005: Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers

2006: Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

2007: Ted Thompson, Green Bay Packers

2008: Thomas Dimitroff, Atlanta Falcons

2009: Bill Polian, Indianapolis Colts

2010: Thomas Dimitroff, Atlanta Falcons

2011: Ted Thompson, Green Bay Packers

2012: Ryan Grigson, Indianapolis Colts

2013: No award

2014: Steve Keim, Arizona Cardinals

2015: Dave Gettleman, Carolina Panthers

2016: Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Raiders

2017: Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

2018: Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears

2019: Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Related Content

Officials discuss a call during the first half of an NFL football game.
news

Sky Judge Rule Proposal Has Been Reportedly Tabled

A proposal by the Ravens to add a sky judge to officiating crews will not reach the owners for vote. 
Ray Lewis and Patrick Queen
news

Ray Lewis Smiled Seeing the Ravens Pick Patrick Queen

The great Ravens linebacker had a different job description and demands when he entered the league in 1996.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 5/28: Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Most Explosive Runner and Efficient Passer

Three Ravens are named to NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team. A healthy Tavon Young makes the Ravens' loaded secondary even stronger. Gus Edwards is the Ravens' most underrated player. Jadeveon Clowney reportedly rejects a big offer from the Cleveland Browns.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Ronnie Stanley in 'No Rush' for a New Contract

Signing Ronnie Stanley to a new contract is a high priority for the Ravens, but the All-Pro left tackle is not worrying as negotiations continue.
TE Mark Andrews and WR Marquise Brown
news

Mailbag: Will Mark Andrews or Hollywood Brown Top 1,000 Yards?

Who will lead the team in rushing yards this season? Which rookie linebacker ends the season with more tackles? Which undrafted rookie has the best chance to make the team?
QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram II and TE Mark Andrews
news

Late for Work 5/27: Ravens' 'Triplet' Ranks Among NFL's Elite 

There's more hype heading into J.K. Dobbins' rookie season. Steve Smith Sr. says Terrell Suggs was one of his favorite teammates. Three Ravens who could make their first Pro Bowl.
Under Armour Performance Center
news

Ravens Re-Open Training Facility With Phase I Restrictions

The Ravens will not have coaches or players back in the building and no more than 75 employees and contractors can come into the Under Armour Performance Center.
Brandon Williams
news

Eisenberg: This Area Will Determine Whether Ravens Get Even Better

The Ravens invested heavily this offseason in getting stronger up front on both sides of the ball.
CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Marlon Humphrey Wins for Most Creative Workout Yet

Marlon Humphrey and his brothers ran up a massive stone pile in what looks to be a quarry.
WR Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 5/26: Antonio Brown 'Will Probably Play With Ravens,' Tiki Barber Says

The Ravens' passing attack could soar to new heights in 2020. Don't expect NFL defenses to figure out Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have the second-best chance to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 
news

Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 

Matt Skura still expects to be on the field for training camp and is eager to compete for the starting job at center.

Advertising