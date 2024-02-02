Eric DeCosta on Futures of Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike

The Ravens have two Pro Bowl defensive players who are pending free agents – defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

General Manager Eric DeCosta did not get into specifics about the status of negotiations or whether the Ravens will use the franchise tag on either player.

"Not to revisit the Lamar (Jackson) negotiation, but one of the great things about that negotiation was I learned that it's beneficial to just not talk about things," DeCosta said during Friday's end-of-season press conference. "There is a value sometimes to not really showing your cards.

"We'll have all those decisions made at some point coming soon. We don't have a lot of time. We'll talk about it. We'll have those decisions made in the coming weeks, we'll know what's best for us to do. We haven't just started thinking about it, obviously."

Madubuike led all NFL interior linemen in sacks (13.0) with a career-high 56 tackles including 12 for loss. Queen had a career-high 133 tackles and has played in every game during his four seasons with Baltimore.

Queen was a first-round pick in 2020 while Madubuike was a third rounder, and DeCosta is happy to see two selections from that Ravens draft class become premier players.

"Justin had a great year, as did Patrick Queen," DeCosta said. "We'll have a good plan in place for those guys.

"Patrick had an amazing season. I love Patrick, he's one of my favorite guys on the team. He's put himself in great position to potentially hit the market and see what his value is. His future's extremely bright. He's one of the best inside linebackers in the league, credit to him. I'm very happy for him, very happy for his family. He's a special player and a special person."

With 23 pending unrestricted free agents this offseason, DeCosta said it will be a "busy" offseason and he's already been having discussions with some of the Ravens' free agents.