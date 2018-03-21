Eric DeCosta Talks About Replacing Ozzie Newsome as Ravens General Manager

For now, he's not focusing on next year's transition much. After all, there's a lot of work to do in the midst of free agency and with the draft fast approaching. DeCosta is more concerned with the 2018 roster than 2019.

But the announcement from Owner Steve Bisciotti on Feb. 2 was a huge moment for the organization. After all, Newsome has been the only general manager the Ravens have ever known since the team was established 22 years ago.

What bothered DeCosta most was people thinking he was turning down other general manager jobs because he was "afraid." He held out for a while, but not because he didn't want the responsibility.

"I'm a competitive person," he said. "I've committed to Steve and had Ozzie's blessing. He's groomed me over the last four, five, six – really 10, 20 – years to be a GM. I always felt like I had Ozzie's respect and his trust and that he would give me the chance."

DeCosta said it was a blessing for him to work so closely with Newsome. Not many people around the league get that kind of hands-on-training before taking the job – especially from somebody so accomplished.

The arrangement also worked well for DeCosta's personal life. His wife is from the Baltimore area, and he's raised his family here. He's grown up in Baltimore, right alongside many of the same people, for more than two decades.

"I always felt like for me the best situation was staying here in Baltimore, working with people that I respect and love and my friends," DeCosta said.

"If things changed tomorrow and Ozzie was going to stay as GM, I'd be the happiest guy in the world because I love working with him and we have such an amazing relationship. It's never been about me and Ozzie; it's been about what's best for the Ravens. If it was best for the Ravens that Ozzie would stay as GM and I would stay as his assistant, I would be the most fortunate guy in the NFL to be a part of this organization for the next 10 or 15 or 20 years."

It will be different a year from now when DeCosta officially takes over and is the one making the final decisions on the Ravens' roster. Newsome will stay on staff in what sounds like an advisory role to DeCosta, Bisciotti, Head Coach John Harbaugh and players.

Some have wondered how that dynamic will work with DeCosta now the "boss" and Newsome still in the building. DeCosta doesn't have any concerns.

"I think a lot of times people in other organizations or businesses would struggle with these types of situations, but not me, not Ozzie," DeCosta said.