Eric DeCosta Open to Acquiring More Draft Picks

Baltimore had 11 draft picks last year, including two first-round picks who played significant roles as rookies – safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum. DeCosta said the Ravens will still have a talented group of young players with promising futures, even if they don't acquire additional picks.

"Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point," DeCosta said. "In saying that, I think it's important to note that we've had a lot of picks over the past four-five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn't necessarily the right thing. You almost have to have a purge at some point because you have all these young players on the team, and they can't all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes."

The Ravens may find it prudent to trade down from No. 22 in a deal that brings them an extra pick on Day 2 or 3. This year's draft is deep at wide receiver and cornerback - two positions the Ravens are targeting. The Ravens may be able to trade down, acquire an extra pick, and still draft a receiver or cornerback who can help them next season.

"I think the chances for us to be able to do it (trade down) are pretty decent," DeCosta said. "Of course, if we're in love with somebody while we're on the clock, we're going to make the pick.