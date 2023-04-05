Eric DeCosta Open to Acquiring More Draft Picks

Apr 05, 2023 at 04:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040523-Decosta
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens have five picks in the upcoming draft, their fewest since 1999 when they had four.

General Manager Eric DeCosta reiterated at Wednesday's pre-draft press conference that the Ravens could make a deal or two in an effort to acquire more draft capital.

"We have five picks; we wish we had more," DeCosta said. "Our goal is probably to get more along the way – if we can – depending on how things fall."

The Ravens, who hold the No. 22 pick in the draft, traded this year's second-round pick as part of the deal to acquire Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith.

"For us to say that our second-round pick was Roquan Smith? I'm pretty happy with that," DeCosta said. "If we only have five picks this year, I'd like to get back to nine or 10 picks next year, for sure, but having a smaller amount of picks this year based on what we've done in 2018, '19, '20, '21, '22, that's not necessarily the worst thing."

Baltimore had 11 draft picks last year, including two first-round picks who played significant roles as rookies – safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum. DeCosta said the Ravens will still have a talented group of young players with promising futures, even if they don't acquire additional picks.

"Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point," DeCosta said. "In saying that, I think it's important to note that we've had a lot of picks over the past four-five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn't necessarily the right thing. You almost have to have a purge at some point because you have all these young players on the team, and they can't all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes."

The Ravens may find it prudent to trade down from No. 22 in a deal that brings them an extra pick on Day 2 or 3. This year's draft is deep at wide receiver and cornerback - two positions the Ravens are targeting. The Ravens may be able to trade down, acquire an extra pick, and still draft a receiver or cornerback who can help them next season.

"I think the chances for us to be able to do it (trade down) are pretty decent," DeCosta said. "Of course, if we're in love with somebody while we're on the clock, we're going to make the pick.

"We always have to gauge that – how strong do we feel about the prospect who's available versus a chance to go back and get additional picks. Sometimes, you get lucky in that there's a guy that you might really want, you make the tough decision to trade back and you can still get him. It happens more than you think. We have to look at the capital that we can get by trading back, and we'll make the best decision that we can."

Related Content

news

Ravens Decision Makers Break Down Wide Receivers in Draft

General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz shared their thoughts on several wide receivers the Ravens may target in the draft.

news

Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Which quarterback prospects could interest Ravens? Who do Ravens fans want the team to draft in the first round?

news

Late for Work 4/3: Darius Slay Was 'This Close' To Becoming a Raven

Coaching intel mock draft sees Ravens draft a Maryland cornerback, and shares info on numerous prospects from NCAA coaches. Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman sits down with The 33rd Team to talk past, present and future.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Maryland's Deonte Banks Stays Among Likely Choices

Wide receivers and cornerbacks continue to dominate the Ravens' choices in mock drafts.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Joey Porter Jr., Zay Flowers Gain Momentum for Ravens

Penn State cornerback Joey Jr. and Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers remain popular picks for the Ravens among pundits mocking the draft.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Wide Range of Picks for Ravens

With free agency underway and the draft moving closer, pundits continue to link the Ravens with a variety of wide receivers and cornerbacks.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Here are the picks the Baltimore Ravens hold in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as top needs.

news

For the First Time in 13 Years, Ravens Don't Get Any Compensatory Picks

For the first time in 13 years, the Ravens won't have any compensatory picks.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

Here's who the draft analysts think the Ravens could pick following the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Pre-Combine Picks

Pundits have a few wide receivers they believe the Ravens could take at No. 22 in this year's draft.

news

Daniel Jeremiah's Favorite Wide Receiver Prospect for Ravens

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah thinks shifty speedster Zay Flowers of Boston College would be a fun player in the Ravens offense.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising