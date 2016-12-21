Eric Weddle Feels Like He's Having His Best Season Ever

Dec 21, 2016 at 07:27 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

21_Weddle_news.jpg


Eric Weddle went to three Pro Bowls when he was with the San Diego Chargers – in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

He wasn't as good in any of those seasons, Weddle says, as he's been in his first year with the Ravens.

That's what makes Weddle's snub from this year's Pro Bowl a little tough to swallow. Though he's saying all the right things about how it doesn't matter, it appeared during Wednesday's press conference that Weddle felt worthy of the honor.

"Do I think I played one of my best seasons? Yes. Do I think maybe the best? Yeah," Weddle said Wednesday.

"But I don't have any animosity towards the other guys that make it. I don't know them from each game. I'm buddies with everybody. It is what is it is. I'm not going to waste time or energy spent on something I can't control."

Weddle was beaten out at safety on the AFC roster by the Kansas City Chiefs' Eric Berry, New England Patriots' Devin McCourty and Oakland Raiders' Reggie Nelson. Weddle has the best stats of the three.

Here are Weddle's stats from his previous Pro Bowl years:

2011: 88 tackles, 11 passes defensed, seven interceptions
2013: 115 tackles, one sack, nine passes defensed, two interceptions
2014: 114 tackles, eight passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles

Weddle's impact this year has been so much bigger than the stat book shows. He has transformed the Ravens secondary and taken a strong leadership role on the defense. That's something the Pro Bowl voters may not have taken into account enough, but Weddle's teammates certainly do.

"You do not get a chance to see the kind of leader he is, the type of person [he is]," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It is not easy to come off of a new team, come in here and try to prove to everybody, 'I belong here; I'm a good player.' And at the same time, be a leader right away.

"That is the thing you can feel from Eric: He has come in here, and he has not been bashful. He has made a right impact right away in leading this football team. How he plays on the field, that speaks for itself. Of course he should be there [in the Pro Bowl]."

When the Chargers allowed Weddle to walk this offseason, some pundits wrote that it was a sign that Weddle's best days were behind him. After the season he's had, even Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recognizes that's not true.

"I know Weddle is back there playing some really good football," Roethlisberger said. "I know he is making San Diego eat some crow after getting rid of him, and he is loving every minute of that."

At the end of the day, Weddle is turning the page to the Steelers, a game which he showed infectious excitement for when speaking Wednesday.

"I've been around a long time," Weddle said. "I know what my teammates and the organization think of me and what I've brought to this team. At the end of the day, that's really all that matters."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyus Bowser's Rise to the Next Great Ravens Outside Linebacker

After his first two seasons in the NFL, Tyus Bowser didn't know where he stood with the Ravens. Now he's become a cornerstone of their defense.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bringing a White-Out to Pittsburgh

In their first meeting with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their white jersey and white pants.
news

Returning to Pittsburgh Is Emotional for Alejandro Villanueva. The Game? Not More Than Usual

Former Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is not over-hyping his return to Pittsburgh, or the Ravens-Steelers rivalry itself.
news

Lamar Jackson Let Four Interceptions Fester, Says 'I Looked Like a Rookie'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he let his rough game against the Cleveland Browns 'fester' because he needed to feel the pain.
news

Mailbag: Worried About the Way the Ravens Are Winning?

What's the long-term plan at safety? Is Patrick Queen 100 percent healthy after ribs injury? What was the ruling on the Mark Andrews catch/pass interference? 
news

Eisenberg: Defenses Have Found Their Attack for Lamar Jackson 

Until Lamar Jackson and the offense start producing more points and yards against ultra-heavy pressure, opponents are going to keep bringing it. The reeling Steelers surely will Sunday at Heinz Field.
news

Ravens-Packers Week 15 Game Flexed to 4:25 p.m.

The Week 15 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on FOX.
news

What Mink Thinks: My Last Prediction for Ravens' 2021 Season

Every week, it seems the Ravens defy the odds and find a new way to win. What can we count on the rest of the year?
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen's Rib Injury Isn't Expected to Linger

Steelers place star pass rusher T.J. Watt on Reserve/COVID list. John Harbaugh talks about some shifts in snap counts, frustration with roughing the passer penalties, and his brother's big Michigan win over Ohio State.
news

Ravens Swap Quarterbacks, Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has signed quarterback Chris Streveler after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, who claimed Trace McSorley. Kevon Seymour has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

From the light-up bracelets to numerous celebrity guest appearances, Sunday night was one to remember for Ravens fans in a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

The NFL's sack leader was amazed by Lamar Jackson's fadeaway 13-yard touchdown throw to Mark Andrews.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising