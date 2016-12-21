Eric Weddle Feels Like He's Having His Best Season Ever

"You do not get a chance to see the kind of leader he is, the type of person [he is]," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It is not easy to come off of a new team, come in here and try to prove to everybody, 'I belong here; I'm a good player.' And at the same time, be a leader right away.

"That is the thing you can feel from Eric: He has come in here, and he has not been bashful. He has made a right impact right away in leading this football team. How he plays on the field, that speaks for itself. Of course he should be there [in the Pro Bowl]."

When the Chargers allowed Weddle to walk this offseason, some pundits wrote that it was a sign that Weddle's best days were behind him. After the season he's had, even Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recognizes that's not true.

"I know Weddle is back there playing some really good football," Roethlisberger said. "I know he is making San Diego eat some crow after getting rid of him, and he is loving every minute of that."

At the end of the day, Weddle is turning the page to the Steelers, a game which he showed infectious excitement for when speaking Wednesday.