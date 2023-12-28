Late for Work: ESPN Pundit Says He Isn't Sold on Lamar Jackson Winning in the Playoffs

John Harbaugh Got It Right on Fourth-Down Decisions Against 49ers

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been criticized in the past for being aggressive on fourth down, but this season he has been scrutinized for not being aggressive enough. Such is life as an NFL head coach.

During Monday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens were in fourth-and-short on two notable occasions, and Harbaugh made two different calls. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said both were the correct ones.

"On fourth-and-goal from the one in the second quarter, Harbaugh kept his offense on the field and Gus Edwards rewarded him with a touchdown run. On fourth-and-goal from the one in the third quarter, Harbaugh had the Ravens take a delay of game and he sent Justin Tucker out for a 24-yard field goal," Zrebiec wrote. "Both decisions worked, but it would have been hard to criticize them even if they hadn't.

"In the second quarter, the Ravens had to know they weren't going to beat the 49ers by kicking field goals all night. They had mounted a 10-play drive and it made sense for Harbaugh to allow the offense to finish it off. As for the second one, the field goal gave the Ravens a three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter. With the way the defense was playing, it was the right call to force San Francisco to score three touchdowns in little more than a quarter to tie the game."

Ronnie Stanley Is 'Very Much Still a Starting-Caliber Tackle'

It's been a challenging season for left tackle Ronnie Stanley as he's battled through a right knee injury, but the former All-Pro proved in the 49ers game that he can still hold his own against top-level competition.

"A lot has been made about Ronnie Stanley and his perceived struggles in 2023," Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Once one of the best pass blockers in the NFL, Stanley hasn't been able to get back to that form since a devastating injury during the 2020 season. However, he is not suddenly a severe liability.