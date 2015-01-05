Eugene Monroe, Timmy Jernigan Could Return In New England

Jan 05, 2015 at 08:50 AM
05_MonroeJernigan_news.jpg


The Ravens could get a couple big pieces back this weekend in New England. 

Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe and rookie defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan will practice Tuesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced.

"It looks like they will take the practice field tomorrow, so we'll see how those guys do and we'll have injury reports as we go through the week," he said.

Monroe has missed the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. The Ravens won both games with undrafted rookie James Hurst and protected quarterback Joe Flacco well. Monroe, however, would bring back the continuity and run strength on the left side of the line.

If Monroe is able to return against the Patriots, Hurst could slide to right tackle or the Ravens may opt to keep Marshal Yanda at right tackle and rookie fifth-round pick John Urschel at right guard.

Jernigan suffered an ankle/foot injury in the regular-season finale against Cleveland and missed Saturday's game in Pittsburgh. Jernigan was replaced by defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who came back from suspension and played well while notching one sack.

If Jernigan can return against the Patriots, it would give the Ravens another force getting pressure inside and in the face of quarterback Tom Brady. The second-round Florida State product has 23 tackles and four sacks this season. He had 10 tackles and two sacks in his three starts in place of Ngata.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

