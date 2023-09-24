Every Healthy Raven Is Playing vs. Colts

RB Melvin Gordon III

Every healthy Raven will be in uniform against the Colts Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens ruled out seven players due to injury Friday, and they make up all of Baltimore's inactives.

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
  • OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
  • LT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
  • C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
  • S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
  • RB Justice Hill (foot)

Without Hill, the Ravens activated Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake, who was signed this week, from the practice squad. Gus Edwards will still lead the group and Gordon will likely get the second-most touches. It's his first game since Nov. 20 while with the Broncos.

Without Oweh, Baltimore signed second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster on Saturday. It's Moon's regular-season NFL debut.

Moon took the roster spot of quarterback Josh Johnson, who was released after serving as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback in the first two games. Tyler Huntley will be Lamar Jackson's backup versus the Colts and Baltimore will have no emergency third quarterback.

Veterans Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher will step in for Stanley and Linderbaum, respectively, for a second straight game. They have their hands full against a very strong Colts defensive line. Geno Stone will also start in place for Williams for a second straight week and is coming off a superb game with an interception in Cincinnati.

