Everything You Need to Know: Draft Preview

Apr 25, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit.
Adam Hunger/AP Photo
What: 2024 NFL Draft

Where: Detroit, Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza

When: Round 1 begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Rounds 2 & 3 begin Friday at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at noon.

TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore); WJLA, Channel 7 (Washington); NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and more.

Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One Sports, Sirius XM Channel 88

Ravens draft picks: 9

Round 1: 30

Round 2: 62

Round 3: 93

Round 4: 113 & 130

Round 5: 165

Round 6: 218

Round 7: 228 & 250

Key Storylines:

How aggressively will the Ravens be to add to their offensive line?

The Ravens must replace both starting guards and their starting right tackle from last season. They could draft two or three linemen this weekend, but how early will they start? They haven't taken a first-round offensive tackle since Ronnie Stanley in 2016.

What other positions are the Ravens most likely to target?

Some talented cornerbacks may be available at No. 30, and the Ravens value depth at that position. Edge rusher could be another early target for a team that led the NFL in sacks last season.

Will the Ravens make a first-round trade?

The Ravens may trade back into the second round to acquire an extra pick or two, something they've done in the past. They could also trade up a few spots in Round 1 to grab a player they covet who has fallen into their range. General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make deals and move around the draft board, which will be part of the intrigue as the Ravens build their 2024 rookie draft class.

10 Most Likely Ravens Picks at No. 30 (Per ESPN Analytics)

Here's what ESPN Analytics says about who the Ravens are most likely to pick at No. 30.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
1 / 10

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
2 / 10

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Barry Reeger/AP Photo
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
3 / 10

EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
4 / 10

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
5 / 10

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 10

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
7 / 10

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
8 / 10

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
9 / 10

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
10 / 10

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
Related Content

news

Ravens Select Cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30

The Clemson cornerback blazed a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
news

Late for Work: Daniel Jeremiah Changes to Another Cornerback in Final Mock Draft 

Local pundits praise the Rashod Bateman contract extension. Five prospects linked to Baltimore who 'play like a Raven.' Baltimore could be an 'ideal spot' for free-agent guard Dalton Risner.
news

5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get? How many quarterbacks go early?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Pundits Give Final Predictions on Ravens' Pick

Here's a final look at who pundits think the Ravens could take tonight in the first round of the NFL Draft. 
news

Mink's Final Round 1 Mock Draft

Ryan Mink tries to predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may play out.
news

Mailbag: Is a Trade Up or Trade Down More Likely?

Who could fall to the Ravens? Could Baltimore take a first-round receiver? Is Baltimore focused on improving the offense or defense?
news

Make the Case: OLB Chop Robinson

It will be a homecoming for Chop Robinson if the Ravens select the Gaithersburg, Md. native in the upcoming NFL draft.
news

Ravens Reach Contract Extension With Rashod Bateman

The Ravens have extended WR Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season.
news

List of Ravens 2024 Draft Picks

Here the list of all the picks the Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing share their final Ravens mock drafts predicting every pick.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Draft Preview Looks at Sleeper, Wild Card Options, and More

CB prospect Cooper DeJean would be a 'phenomenal fit' for the Ravens. Baltimore is named a potential landing spot for one of the draft's best-kept secrets.
