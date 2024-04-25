Everything You Need to Know: Draft Preview

What: 2024 NFL Draft
Where: Detroit, Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza
When: Round 1 begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Rounds 2 & 3 begin Friday at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at noon.
TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore); WJLA, Channel 7 (Washington); NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and more.
Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One Sports, Sirius XM Channel 88
Ravens draft picks: 9
Round 1: 30
Round 2: 62
Round 3: 93
Round 4: 113 & 130
Round 5: 165
Round 6: 218
Round 7: 228 & 250
Key Storylines:
How aggressively will the Ravens be to add to their offensive line?
The Ravens must replace both starting guards and their starting right tackle from last season. They could draft two or three linemen this weekend, but how early will they start? They haven't taken a first-round offensive tackle since Ronnie Stanley in 2016.
What other positions are the Ravens most likely to target?
Some talented cornerbacks may be available at No. 30, and the Ravens value depth at that position. Edge rusher could be another early target for a team that led the NFL in sacks last season.
Will the Ravens make a first-round trade?
The Ravens may trade back into the second round to acquire an extra pick or two, something they've done in the past. They could also trade up a few spots in Round 1 to grab a player they covet who has fallen into their range. General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make deals and move around the draft board, which will be part of the intrigue as the Ravens build their 2024 rookie draft class.
Here's what ESPN Analytics says about who the Ravens are most likely to pick at No. 30.
10 Likely Picks at No. 30
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
OL Graham Barton, Duke
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois