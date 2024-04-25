Everything You Need to Know: Draft Preview

Key Storylines:

How aggressively will the Ravens be to add to their offensive line?

The Ravens must replace both starting guards and their starting right tackle from last season. They could draft two or three linemen this weekend, but how early will they start? They haven't taken a first-round offensive tackle since Ronnie Stanley in 2016.

What other positions are the Ravens most likely to target?

Some talented cornerbacks may be available at No. 30, and the Ravens value depth at that position. Edge rusher could be another early target for a team that led the NFL in sacks last season.

Will the Ravens make a first-round trade?