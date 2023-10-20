Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Lions

Oct 20, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore) and more. FOX crew Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 82 or 228. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio crew Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-1, and have a four-game winning streak. They last met in 2021 when Baltimore won, 19-17, in Detroit on the strength of Justin Tucker's NFL-record setting 66-yard field goal as time expired. With Lamar Jackson as its starter, Baltimore is 15-1 against the NFC, including a 7-0 mark at home.

Stakes

The Ravens (4-2) hold a half-game lead in the AFC North and want to maintain it. They have not scored a second-half touchdown the past two games and are looking for more offensive consistency. Detroit (5-1) leads the NFC North and is tied with the Eagles and 49ers for the best record in the conference. The Lions haven't made the playoffs since 2016 but are riding a four-game winning streak and want to keep their early season momentum.

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens win a measuring stick game against a hot opponent?

The Lions have won four straight games by double digits and are 3-0 on the road, including a victory at Kansas City. Detroit is ranked No. 1 in run defense and No. 3 in total offense and has the best record of any team Baltimore has faced this season. The Ravens have an opportunity for a feel-good victory that would move them to 5-2, but it will have to be earned.

Can Baltimore's pass rush do enough to throw Jared Goff off his game?

Baltimore is tied for the league lead in sacks, with 11 players who have at least one. The creative schemes of Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and the Ravens' versatility and talent on defense create problems for any quarterback. However, Goff has the best passer rating of his career (105.1) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (38 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns) looks like he is on his way to his second straight 1,000-yard season. The Lions will be tough to stop unless the Ravens find a way to take Goff out of his rhythm.

Will the Ravens feel any lingering impact from their London trip?

Baltimore elected not to take a bye week after its game in London in Week 6, making the week of preparation a little more challenging after returning home. The Ravens are about as healthy for this game as they've been all season, but the Lions are a physical team and will challenge Baltimore to match their intensity. Baltimore hasn't played a home game since Sept. 24 and should get an adrenaline boost from its home crowd. The Ravens will need to bring all the energy they can muster, while doing a better job finishing the game.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Lions

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley will have his hands full against DE Aidan Hutchinson.

LT Ronnie Stanley vs. DE Aidan Hutchinson Hutchinson leads the Lions with 4.5 sacks and is one of the more disruptive forces in the league. Hutchinson came up under Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan before becoming the No. 2-overall pick last year. Stanley is coming off his best game of the year.
1 / 5

LT Ronnie Stanley vs. DE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson leads the Lions with 4.5 sacks and is one of the more disruptive forces in the league. Hutchinson came up under Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan before becoming the No. 2-overall pick last year. Stanley is coming off his best game of the year.

Shawn Hubbard /Peter Joneleit/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
S Kyle Hamilton vs. TE Sam LaPorta LaPorta has the third-most receiving yards of any tight end in the league (325) and three touchdowns. The rookie second-round pick is the best tight end the Ravens have faced this season and Hamilton could be called on often to help neutralize the threat in a one-on-one matchup.
2 / 5

S Kyle Hamilton vs. TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta has the third-most receiving yards of any tight end in the league (325) and three touchdowns. The rookie second-round pick is the best tight end the Ravens have faced this season and Hamilton could be called on often to help neutralize the threat in a one-on-one matchup.

Paul Sancya / Joey Pulone/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Michael Pierce vs. C Frank Ragnow The Lions' offensive line is one of the best in the league, anchored by the two-time Pro Bowler in the middle. Detroit wants to establish the run, and Pierce will be a critical part of knocking it back. Ragnow is one of the league's biggest centers and Pierce is a big, strong defensive lineman.
3 / 5

DT Michael Pierce vs. C Frank Ragnow

The Lions' offensive line is one of the best in the league, anchored by the two-time Pro Bowler in the middle. Detroit wants to establish the run, and Pierce will be a critical part of knocking it back. Ragnow is one of the league's biggest centers and Pierce is a big, strong defensive lineman.

Shawn Hubbard / Winslow Townson/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Humphrey didn't give up a single catch last week in London and now he's going against one of the best in the league in St. Brown, who ranks No.15 in the NFL with 455 receiving yards and No.13 with 38 receptions. St. Brown is a feisty, physical player and good route runner who drew comparisons to Anquan Boldin coming out of college. Humphrey is a physical corner who doesn't back down.
4 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Humphrey didn't give up a single catch last week in London and now he's going against one of the best in the league in St. Brown, who ranks No.15 in the NFL with 455 receiving yards and No.13 with 38 receptions. St. Brown is a feisty, physical player and good route runner who drew comparisons to Anquan Boldin coming out of college. Humphrey is a physical corner who doesn't back down.

Shawn Hubbard / Peter Joneleit/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions running back David Montgomery is dealing with an injury, thrusting the rookie Gibbs into the starting lineup. Gibbs was the No.12-overall pick for a reason. He has homerun threat speed and is dangerous as a receiver. Queen will need his sideline-to-sideline speed to prevent any big plays.
5 / 5

LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions running back David Montgomery is dealing with an injury, thrusting the rookie Gibbs into the starting lineup. Gibbs was the No.12-overall pick for a reason. He has homerun threat speed and is dangerous as a receiver. Queen will need his sideline-to-sideline speed to prevent any big plays.

Paul Sancya / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Players to Watch

LT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley will need to play at an All-Pro level to keep Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson away from Lamar Jackson's blindside. Hutchinson can be a game-wrecker and Jackson must protect the ball whenever Detroit's leading pass rusher (4.5 sacks) is in the vicinity. The better Stanley plays, the better day Jackson is likely to have.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Containing St. Brown is a top priority for the Ravens and Humphrey is rounding into form since returning from foot surgery in Week 5. Humphrey brings a competitiveness and physicality to Baltimore's defense that makes it better whenever he's in the lineup. It should be fun to watch Humphrey and St. Brown go at it whenever they're matched up.

K Justin Tucker

Coming off his six field-goal performance in Week 6, Tucker faces the Lions who often bring out his best. He kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal against Detroit in 2021 to win the game as time expired, and he kicked six field goals against them in 2013. The Ravens have a propensity for playing close games against the Lions, and if this game comes down to the wire, Tucker could be the difference maker.

