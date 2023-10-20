Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Lions

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore) and more. FOX crew Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 82 or 228. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio crew Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-1, and have a four-game winning streak. They last met in 2021 when Baltimore won, 19-17, in Detroit on the strength of Justin Tucker's NFL-record setting 66-yard field goal as time expired. With Lamar Jackson as its starter, Baltimore is 15-1 against the NFC, including a 7-0 mark at home.

Stakes

The Ravens (4-2) hold a half-game lead in the AFC North and want to maintain it. They have not scored a second-half touchdown the past two games and are looking for more offensive consistency. Detroit (5-1) leads the NFC North and is tied with the Eagles and 49ers for the best record in the conference. The Lions haven't made the playoffs since 2016 but are riding a four-game winning streak and want to keep their early season momentum.

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens win a measuring stick game against a hot opponent?

The Lions have won four straight games by double digits and are 3-0 on the road, including a victory at Kansas City. Detroit is ranked No. 1 in run defense and No. 3 in total offense and has the best record of any team Baltimore has faced this season. The Ravens have an opportunity for a feel-good victory that would move them to 5-2, but it will have to be earned.

Can Baltimore's pass rush do enough to throw Jared Goff off his game?

Baltimore is tied for the league lead in sacks, with 11 players who have at least one. The creative schemes of Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and the Ravens' versatility and talent on defense create problems for any quarterback. However, Goff has the best passer rating of his career (105.1) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (38 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns) looks like he is on his way to his second straight 1,000-yard season. The Lions will be tough to stop unless the Ravens find a way to take Goff out of his rhythm.

Will the Ravens feel any lingering impact from their London trip?