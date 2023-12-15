Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Basics
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., Sunday, EverBank Stadium
TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), nationally on NBC & Peacock and more. NBC crew Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 81 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports, Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst)
History
The Jaguars lead the all-time series, 13-10, and rallied in the fourth quarter last season to defeat the Ravens, 28-27, in Jacksonville. Lamar Jackson led a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Mark Andrews that put Baltimore ahead, 27-20. The Jaguars had no timeouts remaining and faced a third-and-21 at one point, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence orchestrated a superb two-minute drive to win the game. After the 75-yard march pulled Jacksonville within 27-26 with 14 seconds left, the Jaguars gambled and went for two points. The decision paid off when Lawrence connected with Zay Jones for the decisive two-point conversion.
Stakes
With four games remaining, the Ravens have won seven of their last eight and control their destiny in the race for top seed in the AFC. They could possibly clinch a playoff spot with a victory. They could also move closer to winning the AFC North for the first time since 2019. The Jaguars are the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but they've lost two straight and are locked in a tight battle with the Colts (7-6) and Texans (7-6) in the AFC South.
Key Storylines
Will Baltimore's pass rush keep Trevor Lawrence from getting hot?
Lawrence has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of the last six games and he is the heart of Jacksonville's offense. The Ravens lead the league in sacks (49.0) and their pass rush is good enough to force Lawrence into mistakes. He threw three interceptions against the Browns last week and still might not be 100% after spraining his ankle on Dec. 4 against the Bengals. The Ravens' chances of winning will improve greatly if they keep Lawrence from having a breakout game.
Can the Jaguars slow down Baltimore's passing attack?
Jackson is coming off a superb game against the Rams and the Jaguars rank next-to-last (No. 31) in pass defense, yielding 265.2 yards per game. Baltimore threw deep more often in Week 14 and look for Jackson to test Jacksonville with downfield shots to Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in six of their last seven games and are facing a team that may yield some opportunities for big plays.
Can Lamar Jackson continue his mastery in primetime and in December?
Primetime and December football have been good to Jackson. He has a 14-4 career record in primetime as a starter, and he's 14-3 as a starter in the month of December. Jackson is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Rams, and he'll be stoked to play a primetime game under the lights in Florida. If he plays up to his usual standards in December, the Jaguars will have a difficult time pulling off the upset.
Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is going for history against one of the league's best guards.
Players to Watch
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham has been cooking lately and looks primed to finish the season strong. His playmaking is even more important with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews sidelined and Beckham could be a major matchup problem for the Jaguars, who struggle to stop the pass.
DT Justin Madubuike
The Ravens' sack leader (11.0) can tie an NFL record if he gets at least a half-sack in his 11 straight game. His ability to push the pocket and create pressure up the middle will be a key to helping the Ravens control Lawrence.
TE Isaiah Likely
Likely has been targeted 13 times over the last two games and is embracing his role as the starting tight end. The Jaguars surrendered two touchdown catches to Browns tight end David Njoku in Week 14, and Likely may have a chance to do business in the red zone after scoring his first touchdown of the season last week.