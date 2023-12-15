Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Stakes

With four games remaining, the Ravens have won seven of their last eight and control their destiny in the race for top seed in the AFC. They could possibly clinch a playoff spot with a victory. They could also move closer to winning the AFC North for the first time since 2019. The Jaguars are the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but they've lost two straight and are locked in a tight battle with the Colts (7-6) and Texans (7-6) in the AFC South.

Key Storylines

Will Baltimore's pass rush keep Trevor Lawrence from getting hot?

Lawrence has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of the last six games and he is the heart of Jacksonville's offense. The Ravens lead the league in sacks (49.0) and their pass rush is good enough to force Lawrence into mistakes. He threw three interceptions against the Browns last week and still might not be 100% after spraining his ankle on Dec. 4 against the Bengals. The Ravens' chances of winning will improve greatly if they keep Lawrence from having a breakout game.

Can the Jaguars slow down Baltimore's passing attack?

Jackson is coming off a superb game against the Rams and the Jaguars rank next-to-last (No. 31) in pass defense, yielding 265.2 yards per game. Baltimore threw deep more often in Week 14 and look for Jackson to test Jacksonville with downfield shots to Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in six of their last seven games and are facing a team that may yield some opportunities for big plays.

Can Lamar Jackson continue his mastery in primetime and in December?