Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Dec 15, 2023 at 01:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121523gp

Basics

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., Sunday, EverBank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), nationally on NBC & Peacock and more. NBC crew Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 81 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports, Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst)

History

The Jaguars lead the all-time series, 13-10, and rallied in the fourth quarter last season to defeat the Ravens, 28-27, in Jacksonville. Lamar Jackson led a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Mark Andrews that put Baltimore ahead, 27-20. The Jaguars had no timeouts remaining and faced a third-and-21 at one point, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence orchestrated a superb two-minute drive to win the game. After the 75-yard march pulled Jacksonville within 27-26 with 14 seconds left, the Jaguars gambled and went for two points. The decision paid off when Lawrence connected with Zay Jones for the decisive two-point conversion.

Stakes

With four games remaining, the Ravens have won seven of their last eight and control their destiny in the race for top seed in the AFC. They could possibly clinch a playoff spot with a victory. They could also move closer to winning the AFC North for the first time since 2019. The Jaguars are the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but they've lost two straight and are locked in a tight battle with the Colts (7-6) and Texans (7-6) in the AFC South.

Key Storylines

Will Baltimore's pass rush keep Trevor Lawrence from getting hot?

Lawrence has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of the last six games and he is the heart of Jacksonville's offense. The Ravens lead the league in sacks (49.0) and their pass rush is good enough to force Lawrence into mistakes. He threw three interceptions against the Browns last week and still might not be 100% after spraining his ankle on Dec. 4 against the Bengals. The Ravens' chances of winning will improve greatly if they keep Lawrence from having a breakout game.

Can the Jaguars slow down Baltimore's passing attack?

Jackson is coming off a superb game against the Rams and the Jaguars rank next-to-last (No. 31) in pass defense, yielding 265.2 yards per game. Baltimore threw deep more often in Week 14 and look for Jackson to test Jacksonville with downfield shots to Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in six of their last seven games and are facing a team that may yield some opportunities for big plays.

Can Lamar Jackson continue his mastery in primetime and in December?

Primetime and December football have been good to Jackson. He has a 14-4 career record in primetime as a starter, and he's 14-3 as a starter in the month of December. Jackson is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Rams, and he'll be stoked to play a primetime game under the lights in Florida. If he plays up to his usual standards in December, the Jaguars will have a difficult time pulling off the upset.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Jaguars

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is going for history against one of the league's best guards.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DT Justin Madubuike vs. RG Brandon Scherff Madubuike has registered at least a half-sack in 10 straight games, one short of tying the NFL record. Scherff is one of the top-ranked guards in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Madubuike is an important piece of pressuring Trevor Lawrence and making sure he doesn't break the pocket to pick up first downs with his legs.
1 / 5

DT Justin Madubuike vs. RG Brandon Scherff

Madubuike has registered at least a half-sack in 10 straight games, one short of tying the NFL record. Scherff is one of the top-ranked guards in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Madubuike is an important piece of pressuring Trevor Lawrence and making sure he doesn't break the pocket to pick up first downs with his legs.

Ron Schwane / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Calvin Ridley Ridley is the Jaguars' clear top receiver. He had a season-high 13 targets last week. Humphrey is coming off an up-and-down game in which he gave up a couple big completions late in the game. Ridley is known for his smooth route-running and he can go off if he gets hot.
2 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley is the Jaguars' clear top receiver. He had a season-high 13 targets last week. Humphrey is coming off an up-and-down game in which he gave up a couple big completions late in the game. Ridley is known for his smooth route-running and he can go off if he gets hot.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photo
RT Morgan Moses vs. OLB Josh Allen Allen's 13.5 sacks are tied for the third-most in the NFL, only trailing Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt. The Ravens rotated Moses with Daniel Faalele last week and it remains to be seen whether they'll do the same with Allen up next.
3 / 5

RT Morgan Moses vs. OLB Josh Allen

Allen's 13.5 sacks are tied for the third-most in the NFL, only trailing Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt. The Ravens rotated Moses with Daniel Faalele last week and it remains to be seen whether they'll do the same with Allen up next.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CB Tyson Campbell Campbell is arguably the Jaguars' top cornerback and has missed three of the past four games due to a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week and appears on track to return. Beckham has been on a hot streak and is coming off a season-high 97-yard performance last week.
4 / 5

WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CB Tyson Campbell

Campbell is arguably the Jaguars' top cornerback and has missed three of the past four games due to a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week and appears on track to return. Beckham has been on a hot streak and is coming off a season-high 97-yard performance last week.

Shawn Hubbard / Ian Walton/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Travis Etienne If there's been one weakness in the Ravens defense this year, it's been the run defense, which ranks No. 12 (104.2 yards per game). Etienne has the fifth-most rushing yards in the league (806) and is also a threat as a receiver. Queen has competed against Etienne since their youth as two Louisiana boys.
5 / 5

LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Travis Etienne

If there's been one weakness in the Ravens defense this year, it's been the run defense, which ranks No. 12 (104.2 yards per game). Etienne has the fifth-most rushing yards in the league (806) and is also a threat as a receiver. Queen has competed against Etienne since their youth as two Louisiana boys.

Sue Ogrocki / Joey Pulone/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Players to Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been cooking lately and looks primed to finish the season strong. His playmaking is even more important with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews sidelined and Beckham could be a major matchup problem for the Jaguars, who struggle to stop the pass.

DT Justin Madubuike

The Ravens' sack leader (11.0) can tie an NFL record if he gets at least a half-sack in his 11 straight game. His ability to push the pocket and create pressure up the middle will be a key to helping the Ravens control Lawrence.

TE Isaiah Likely

Likely has been targeted 13 times over the last two games and is embracing his role as the starting tight end. The Jaguars surrendered two touchdown catches to Browns tight end David Njoku in Week 14, and Likely may have a chance to do business in the red zone after scoring his first touchdown of the season last week.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are headed to Los Angeles to take on a talented Chargers team in Week 12. Here's what you need to know.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-2) and Browns (5-3) will square off Sunday in a key AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens (6-2) will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they host the Seahawks (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Lions

After their Week 6 victory in London, the Ravens (4-2) return home to face the Lions (5-1) who are riding a four-game winning streak.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

The Ravens will play in London for the first time since 2017 when they face the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (3-1) will seek their third straight road win against an AFC North team when they renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

The Ravens (2-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Colts (1-1) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising