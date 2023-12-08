Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington) and more. FOX crew Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 81 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio, Steve Levy (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst)

History

Baltimore leads the all-time series, 5-3, and has won four of the last five. However, the Rams took the most recent matchup in 2022, winning a 20-19 decision at M&T Bank Stadium. Odell Beckham Jr. starred for the Rams, catching a clutch fourth-down pass late in the game, followed by a game-winning 7-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds left to play. Tyler Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson, who was injured.

Stakes

Baltimore leads Cleveland by two games in the AFC North and a victory would keep the Ravens in the division driver's seat. The Ravens can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning their last five games, but the remaining opponents on their schedule have a combined record of 39-22. The Rams have won three straight and are back in the playoff picture. While it may be too late to catch San Francisco (9-3) in the NFC West, the Rams' playoff chances would be boosted by a victory in Baltimore.

Key Storylines

Will Odell Beckham Jr. shine against his former Rams teammates?

This will be an emotional game for Beckham, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams two years ago and still has friends within the organization. Beckham has been gaining momentum lately with 13 catches, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. With Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews out of the lineup (ankle), the Ravens need other playmakers to step up, and Beckham will be eyeing a big game against his former team.

How sharp will the Ravens be after their bye?

Head Coach John Harbaugh has a superb 12-3 career record in games immediately following the bye week. While the Ravens needed the break, it's important that they maintain their edge, with plenty to play for down the stretch. When the Ravens get back on the field Sunday, they hope to avoid any post-bye rust and set the tone for December with a strong performance.

Can the Ravens' high-powered running attack thrive against Aaron Donald?