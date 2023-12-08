Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Dec 08, 2023 at 02:49 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12823gp

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington) and more. FOX crew Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 81 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio, Steve Levy (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst)

History

Baltimore leads the all-time series, 5-3, and has won four of the last five. However, the Rams took the most recent matchup in 2022, winning a 20-19 decision at M&T Bank Stadium. Odell Beckham Jr. starred for the Rams, catching a clutch fourth-down pass late in the game, followed by a game-winning 7-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds left to play. Tyler Huntley  started in place of Lamar Jackson, who was injured.

Stakes

Baltimore leads Cleveland by two games in the AFC North and a victory would keep the Ravens in the division driver's seat. The Ravens can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning their last five games, but the remaining opponents on their schedule have a combined record of 39-22. The Rams have won three straight and are back in the playoff picture. While it may be too late to catch San Francisco (9-3) in the NFC West, the Rams' playoff chances would be boosted by a victory in Baltimore.

Key Storylines

Will Odell Beckham Jr. shine against his former Rams teammates?

This will be an emotional game for Beckham, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams two years ago and still has friends within the organization. Beckham has been gaining momentum lately with 13 catches, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. With Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews out of the lineup (ankle), the Ravens need other playmakers to step up, and Beckham will be eyeing a big game against his former team.

How sharp will the Ravens be after their bye?

Head Coach John Harbaugh has a superb 12-3 career record in games immediately following the bye week. While the Ravens needed the break, it's important that they maintain their edge, with plenty to play for down the stretch. When the Ravens get back on the field Sunday, they hope to avoid any post-bye rust and set the tone for December with a strong performance.

Can the Ravens' high-powered running attack thrive against Aaron Donald?

While center Tyler Linderbaum will have much of the responsibility stopping Donald, blocking him isn't a one-man job. Donald is not only a threat as a pass-rusher, but he's a game-wrecker against the run as well. If the Ravens can't keep Donald out of the backfield, it will make it more difficult for the Ravens' top-ranked rushing attack to operate efficiently. The Ravens want to look sharper offensively than they did Week 12 against the Chargers, but that won't happen unless they keep Donald from dominating the line of scrimmage.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Rams

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be tasked with blocking All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

C Tyler Linderbaum vs. DT Aaron Donald Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Donald is "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." While Donald's 6 sacks this season aren't on pace with some of his career highs, he's still a player the Ravens must account for on every snap. Linderbaum is having a fine year and at least has the experience of facing off against Justin Madubuike, a player often compared to Donald in play style, in practice. In expected sloppy conditions, the Ravens may look to run the ball a lot and Linderbaum and the Ravens' guards will have to pave the way up the middle.
1 / 5

C Tyler Linderbaum vs. DT Aaron Donald

Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Donald is "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." While Donald's 6 sacks this season aren't on pace with some of his career highs, he's still a player the Ravens must account for on every snap. Linderbaum is having a fine year and at least has the experience of facing off against Justin Madubuike, a player often compared to Donald in play style, in practice. In expected sloppy conditions, the Ravens may look to run the ball a lot and Linderbaum and the Ravens' guards will have to pave the way up the middle.

Ashley Landis / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Puka Nacua Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.
2 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Puka Nacua

Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.

Kyusung Gong / Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photo
CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Puka Nacua Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with the rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.
3 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Puka Nacua

Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with the rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.

Ben Liebenberg / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton vs. RB Kyren Williams These two are best buddies stemming from their days together at Notre Dame. Hamilton said he's going to go even harder given that there's bragging rights on the line. Williams has been dynamic this year and has posted 231 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the past two games – a big reason why the Rams have won three straight. He's dangerous as an edge runner and receiving threat, but Hamilton has shown he can hang with anyone at any position he lines up at.
4 / 5

S Kyle Hamilton vs. RB Kyren Williams

These two are best buddies stemming from their days together at Notre Dame. Hamilton said he's going to go even harder given that there's bragging rights on the line. Williams has been dynamic this year and has posted 231 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the past two games – a big reason why the Rams have won three straight. He's dangerous as an edge runner and receiving threat, but Hamilton has shown he can hang with anyone at any position he lines up at.

Shawn Hubbard / Ben Liebenberg/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CB Derion Kendrick Beckham is going against the team he won the Super Bowl with for the first time and will be looking to have a strong showing. The Rams secondary ranks No. 15 in the league against the pass, giving up 219.8 yards per game through the air. In a rainy game, Lamar Jackson may often look for his sure-handed receiver.
5 / 5

WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CB Derion Kendrick

Beckham is going against the team he won the Super Bowl with for the first time and will be looking to have a strong showing. The Rams secondary ranks No. 15 in the league against the pass, giving up 219.8 yards per game through the air. In a rainy game, Lamar Jackson may often look for his sure-handed receiver.

Ross D. Franklin / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson missed Thursday's practice (illness) but returned Friday, giving him two days to feel 100% by Sunday. One of Jackson's goals this season was to finish the year healthy, after missing the final four games in 2021 and the final five games in 2022. With the forecast calling for rain, the elements could test Baltimore's ball security. Avoiding turnovers will be a top priority for Jackson, who has lost six fumbles this season, but none over the last three games.

CB Marlon Humphrey

The Pro Bowl cornerback says he's "ready to rock" after missing the last two games with a calf injury. Humphrey relishes the challenge of facing talented receivers, and his versatility adds to Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's options against the Rams. Matthew Stafford is an aggressive quarterback who will likely test Humphrey after his absence, which could put him in position to make plays.

LT Ronnie Stanley

Great players usually bounce back after tough games, and Stanley struggled against the Chargers before the bye. Having an extra week to recover from his latest knee injury should help Stanley, and his play will be crucial down the stretch protecting Jackson's blindside. Stanley knows how important games are in December and January, and it will be a good sign for the Ravens if he's back to playing at a high level.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are headed to Los Angeles to take on a talented Chargers team in Week 12. Here's what you need to know.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-2) and Browns (5-3) will square off Sunday in a key AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens (6-2) will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they host the Seahawks (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Lions

After their Week 6 victory in London, the Ravens (4-2) return home to face the Lions (5-1) who are riding a four-game winning streak.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

The Ravens will play in London for the first time since 2017 when they face the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (3-1) will seek their third straight road win against an AFC North team when they renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

The Ravens (2-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Colts (1-1) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

In an early season matchup between division rivals, the Ravens (1-0) will play their first road game of the season against the Bengals (0-1).
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising