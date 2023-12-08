Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Basics
Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington) and more. FOX crew Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 81 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio, Steve Levy (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst)
History
Baltimore leads the all-time series, 5-3, and has won four of the last five. However, the Rams took the most recent matchup in 2022, winning a 20-19 decision at M&T Bank Stadium. Odell Beckham Jr. starred for the Rams, catching a clutch fourth-down pass late in the game, followed by a game-winning 7-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds left to play. Tyler Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson, who was injured.
Stakes
Baltimore leads Cleveland by two games in the AFC North and a victory would keep the Ravens in the division driver's seat. The Ravens can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning their last five games, but the remaining opponents on their schedule have a combined record of 39-22. The Rams have won three straight and are back in the playoff picture. While it may be too late to catch San Francisco (9-3) in the NFC West, the Rams' playoff chances would be boosted by a victory in Baltimore.
Key Storylines
Will Odell Beckham Jr. shine against his former Rams teammates?
This will be an emotional game for Beckham, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams two years ago and still has friends within the organization. Beckham has been gaining momentum lately with 13 catches, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. With Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews out of the lineup (ankle), the Ravens need other playmakers to step up, and Beckham will be eyeing a big game against his former team.
How sharp will the Ravens be after their bye?
Head Coach John Harbaugh has a superb 12-3 career record in games immediately following the bye week. While the Ravens needed the break, it's important that they maintain their edge, with plenty to play for down the stretch. When the Ravens get back on the field Sunday, they hope to avoid any post-bye rust and set the tone for December with a strong performance.
Can the Ravens' high-powered running attack thrive against Aaron Donald?
While center Tyler Linderbaum will have much of the responsibility stopping Donald, blocking him isn't a one-man job. Donald is not only a threat as a pass-rusher, but he's a game-wrecker against the run as well. If the Ravens can't keep Donald out of the backfield, it will make it more difficult for the Ravens' top-ranked rushing attack to operate efficiently. The Ravens want to look sharper offensively than they did Week 12 against the Chargers, but that won't happen unless they keep Donald from dominating the line of scrimmage.
Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be tasked with blocking All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Players to Watch
QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson missed Thursday's practice (illness) but returned Friday, giving him two days to feel 100% by Sunday. One of Jackson's goals this season was to finish the year healthy, after missing the final four games in 2021 and the final five games in 2022. With the forecast calling for rain, the elements could test Baltimore's ball security. Avoiding turnovers will be a top priority for Jackson, who has lost six fumbles this season, but none over the last three games.
CB Marlon Humphrey
The Pro Bowl cornerback says he's "ready to rock" after missing the last two games with a calf injury. Humphrey relishes the challenge of facing talented receivers, and his versatility adds to Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's options against the Rams. Matthew Stafford is an aggressive quarterback who will likely test Humphrey after his absence, which could put him in position to make plays.
LT Ronnie Stanley
Great players usually bounce back after tough games, and Stanley struggled against the Chargers before the bye. Having an extra week to recover from his latest knee injury should help Stanley, and his play will be crucial down the stretch protecting Jackson's blindside. Stanley knows how important games are in December and January, and it will be a good sign for the Ravens if he's back to playing at a high level.