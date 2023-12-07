How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

Coming off the bye week, the Ravens will return to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore), FOX5 (Washington D.C.)
- National TV: FOX
- Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for live coverage maps (in blue).
Stream
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 81 or 226
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)