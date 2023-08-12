Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

gameday-preview-eagles

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday Aug. 12, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), NFL Network and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline). Ravens pregame will air at 6:30 p.m. on all local affiliates.

Radio: 98 Rock (97.9 FM), TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games.

History

The Ravens hold an 8-5 edge over the Eagles during the preseason. Their last preseason matchup was in 2019, when the Ravens prevailed 26-15 in Philadelphia. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals for the Ravens to give them an early 6-0 lead and they never trailed.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 23-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016 and Baltimore has enjoyed six straight undefeated preseasons. The 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. For players on the roster bubble, this is their first opportunity in game action to make a strong impression.

Key Storylines

Which backup quarterbacks will shine?

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't play, so quarterback reps will be divided among Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown. They are competing to be Jackson's backup, and while Huntley has been the No. 2 quarterback the past two years, Harbaugh said there's a competition for that role this season.

"I think the games will go a long way of deciding that pecking order there," Harbaugh said. "All of those guys have shown that they're capable of being that guy. Now, we just have to see who separates."

Will this game help decide the Week 1 starter at left guard?

Sala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson are in a battle to seize the starting job at left guard. This will be Aumavae-Laulu's first NFL game action assuming he plays, and even though it's preseason, it will be another step up in intensity for the sixth-round rookie. How Aumavae-Laulu fares against the Eagles and during the upcoming joint practices with Washington will be another barometer to gauge his readiness to start Week 1.

Which healthy cornerbacks will take advantage of their reps?

Harbaugh said Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey won't play, and Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Pepe Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis have all missed recent practice time. There is competition to be the starter opposite Humphrey and for reps in the cornerback rotation. This game is an opportunity for Kyu Kelly, Kevon Seymour, Ar'Darious Washington, Corey Mayfield Jr., and Daryl Worley to state their case for moving up the depth chart.

10 Ravens to Watch in Preseason Opener

Keep an eye on these players as the Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis It remains to be seen whether Armour-Davis will play after he didn't participate in Thursday's practice for unknown reasons. He's competing for a starting cornerback spot and needs all the game reps he can get after playing just 50 defensive snaps as a rookie.
1 / 10

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

It remains to be seen whether Armour-Davis will play after he didn't participate in Thursday's practice for unknown reasons. He's competing for a starting cornerback spot and needs all the game reps he can get after playing just 50 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu The rookie sixth-round pick is in the running for the starting left guard job. Coaches are eager to see how he fares in his first career NFL game.
2 / 10

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

The rookie sixth-round pick is in the running for the starting left guard job. Coaches are eager to see how he fares in his first career NFL game.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley Huntley has done well in the competition to be the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback and he could help lock it up with a strong preseason that puts his improvements in throwing mechanics and decision-making on display.
3 / 10

QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley has done well in the competition to be the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback and he could help lock it up with a strong preseason that puts his improvements in throwing mechanics and decision-making on display.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland The competition for the starting left guard spot does not seem to include Cleveland anymore. He's working to secure a 53-man roster spot as a top backup guard with the flexibility to play right tackle if needed. He could get reps at both spots in the preseason.
4 / 10

G Ben Cleveland

The competition for the starting left guard spot does not seem to include Cleveland anymore. He's working to secure a 53-man roster spot as a top backup guard with the flexibility to play right tackle if needed. He could get reps at both spots in the preseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele The gargantuan blocker continues to develop in hopes that he can be a top backup at tackle this year and prove that he can be a down-the-road starter. He'll likely get the start at right tackle.
5 / 10

T Daniel Faalele

The gargantuan blocker continues to develop in hopes that he can be a top backup at tackle this year and prove that he can be a down-the-road starter. He'll likely get the start at right tackle.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers Head Coach John Harbaugh said there's a "possibility" that Flowers plays to get his feet wet in NFL action. It's a balancing act between trying to get the rookie some game reps before Week 1 and protecting a player that's going to be a big part of the offense. It would be exciting to see Flowers suit up, but we'll see.
6 / 10

WR Zay Flowers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said there's a "possibility" that Flowers plays to get his feet wet in NFL action. It's a balancing act between trying to get the rookie some game reps before Week 1 and protecting a player that's going to be a big part of the offense. It would be exciting to see Flowers suit up, but we'll see.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar Kolar played basically just one game as a rookie after having sports hernia surgery. Now he's vying to be a key part of the offense as a blocking tight end who can also take teams by surprise in the passing game. Given his limited game action, this is a key preseason for Kolar.
7 / 10

TE Charlie Kolar

Kolar played basically just one game as a rookie after having sports hernia surgery. Now he's vying to be a key part of the offense as a blocking tight end who can also take teams by surprise in the passing game. Given his limited game action, this is a key preseason for Kolar.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell Mitchell has looked fast in Ravens practices, particularly when he gets in open space. When the Ravens had live hitting on Thursday, he took some shots, however. Now the Ravens will want to see how well he runs when defenders aren't holding up at all.
8 / 10

RB Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell has looked fast in Ravens practices, particularly when he gets in open space. When the Ravens had live hitting on Thursday, he took some shots, however. Now the Ravens will want to see how well he runs when defenders aren't holding up at all.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson The rookie fourth-round pick has been impressive in practice. Time to see if that translates to the game. If Robinson stands out, he could convince coaches that he's deserving of he deserves a larger gameday role.
9 / 10

OLB Tavius Robinson

The rookie fourth-round pick has been impressive in practice. Time to see if that translates to the game. If Robinson stands out, he could convince coaches that he's deserving of he deserves a larger gameday role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Ar'Darius Washington The Ravens are banged up in the secondary and Washington has consistently been a player that has looked good in offseason practices. Baltimore needs to identify a slot corner and with Arthur Maulet sidelined by a hamstring injury, the door is open for Washington.
10 / 10

S Ar'Darius Washington

The Ravens are banged up in the secondary and Washington has consistently been a player that has looked good in offseason practices. Baltimore needs to identify a slot corner and with Arthur Maulet sidelined by a hamstring injury, the door is open for Washington.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Players to Watch

WR Zay Flowers

Flowers' ability to create separation with speed and sharp cuts has created a buzz during training camp. Harbaugh said Flowers could play, and if he does, all eyes will be on the Ravens' first-round pick even if his action is limited.

WR Tylan Wallace

With Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Flowers all having strong camps and Rashod Bateman returning to practice this week, the Ravens feel good about the top of their wide receiver room. However, Wallace is one of many wide receivers having a strong camp, although he has caught just six passes in his first two seasons. Showing consistency in games would be one way to earn a chance for a role beyond special teams.

OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens could still sign a veteran pass rusher, but anyone who can put pressure on the quarterback has a chance to earn a roster spot. Moon made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year, and he has flashed as a pass rusher early in camp. The preseason will give Moon an opportunity to show if his pass rushing can carry over into games.

