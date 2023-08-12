Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Basics
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday Aug. 12, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), NFL Network and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline). Ravens pregame will air at 6:30 p.m. on all local affiliates.
Radio: 98 Rock (97.9 FM), TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games.
History
The Ravens hold an 8-5 edge over the Eagles during the preseason. Their last preseason matchup was in 2019, when the Ravens prevailed 26-15 in Philadelphia. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals for the Ravens to give them an early 6-0 lead and they never trailed.
Stakes
The Ravens will look to extend their 23-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016 and Baltimore has enjoyed six straight undefeated preseasons. The 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. For players on the roster bubble, this is their first opportunity in game action to make a strong impression.
Key Storylines
Which backup quarterbacks will shine?
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't play, so quarterback reps will be divided among Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown. They are competing to be Jackson's backup, and while Huntley has been the No. 2 quarterback the past two years, Harbaugh said there's a competition for that role this season.
"I think the games will go a long way of deciding that pecking order there," Harbaugh said. "All of those guys have shown that they're capable of being that guy. Now, we just have to see who separates."
Will this game help decide the Week 1 starter at left guard?
Sala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson are in a battle to seize the starting job at left guard. This will be Aumavae-Laulu's first NFL game action assuming he plays, and even though it's preseason, it will be another step up in intensity for the sixth-round rookie. How Aumavae-Laulu fares against the Eagles and during the upcoming joint practices with Washington will be another barometer to gauge his readiness to start Week 1.
Which healthy cornerbacks will take advantage of their reps?
Harbaugh said Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey won't play, and Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Pepe Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis have all missed recent practice time. There is competition to be the starter opposite Humphrey and for reps in the cornerback rotation. This game is an opportunity for Kyu Kelly, Kevon Seymour, Ar'Darious Washington, Corey Mayfield Jr., and Daryl Worley to state their case for moving up the depth chart.
Keep an eye on these players as the Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.
Players to Watch
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers' ability to create separation with speed and sharp cuts has created a buzz during training camp. Harbaugh said Flowers could play, and if he does, all eyes will be on the Ravens' first-round pick even if his action is limited.
WR Tylan Wallace
With Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Flowers all having strong camps and Rashod Bateman returning to practice this week, the Ravens feel good about the top of their wide receiver room. However, Wallace is one of many wide receivers having a strong camp, although he has caught just six passes in his first two seasons. Showing consistency in games would be one way to earn a chance for a role beyond special teams.
OLB Jeremiah Moon
The Ravens could still sign a veteran pass rusher, but anyone who can put pressure on the quarterback has a chance to earn a roster spot. Moon made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year, and he has flashed as a pass rusher early in camp. The preseason will give Moon an opportunity to show if his pass rushing can carry over into games.