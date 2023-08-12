Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday Aug. 12, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), NFL Network and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline). Ravens pregame will air at 6:30 p.m. on all local affiliates.

Radio: 98 Rock (97.9 FM), TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games.

History

The Ravens hold an 8-5 edge over the Eagles during the preseason. Their last preseason matchup was in 2019, when the Ravens prevailed 26-15 in Philadelphia. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals for the Ravens to give them an early 6-0 lead and they never trailed.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 23-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016 and Baltimore has enjoyed six straight undefeated preseasons. The 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. For players on the roster bubble, this is their first opportunity in game action to make a strong impression.

Key Storylines

Which backup quarterbacks will shine?

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't play, so quarterback reps will be divided among Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown. They are competing to be Jackson's backup, and while Huntley has been the No. 2 quarterback the past two years, Harbaugh said there's a competition for that role this season.

"I think the games will go a long way of deciding that pecking order there," Harbaugh said. "All of those guys have shown that they're capable of being that guy. Now, we just have to see who separates."

Will this game help decide the Week 1 starter at left guard?

Sala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson are in a battle to seize the starting job at left guard. This will be Aumavae-Laulu's first NFL game action assuming he plays, and even though it's preseason, it will be another step up in intensity for the sixth-round rookie. How Aumavae-Laulu fares against the Eagles and during the upcoming joint practices with Washington will be another barometer to gauge his readiness to start Week 1.

Which healthy cornerbacks will take advantage of their reps?