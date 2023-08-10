Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

Aug 10, 2023 at 02:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

081023HTW

The Ravens kick off their 2023 preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA ABC/Ch.7 (Washington), WGAL NBC/Ch. 8 (York, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW CW/Ch. 21-27 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV CW/Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ My/Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT CW/Ch. 47.2 (Delmarva area)
  • National TV: NFL Network (until 9 p.m.)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

