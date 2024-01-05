Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

Basics

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), nationally televised on ESPN and more. ESPN crew Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Lewis Riddick (analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 83 or 225. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports, Mike Watts (play-by-play), Devin McCourty (analyst)

History

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 34-25, including the postseason. The Steelers have won six of the last seven, including Week 5 when they outscored Baltimore 14-0 in the fourth quarter for a 17-14 comeback victory. It was a mistake-filled game for the Ravens, who jumped to a 10-0 lead but were shutout shut out in the second half and had a punt blocked for a safety.

Stakes

Baltimore has clinched the AFC North and secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Nothing's at stake for the Ravens in the standings, but whenever they face Pittsburgh, the intensity level rises. The Steelers have five playoff-clinching scenarios with four including a win or tie. Most likely, they need a victory, coupled with a loss by either Buffalo or Jacksonville, to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

Key Storylines

Who will play for the Ravens, and how much?

Head Coach John Harbaugh already Lamar Jackson will be inactive. However, this isn't like the preseason when there are 90 players on the roster and all the starters can sit out. The Ravens will have to play some starters and will hope to escape without any injuries that will impact someone's availability for the playoffs. Three Ravens are already out for precautionary reasons (Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Zeitler).

Can the Ravens spoil the Steelers' playoff plans?

The Ravens remember their loss to Pittsburgh in Week 5 and want some revenge. A loss would potentially knock Pittsburgh out of the playoff picture and the Ravens would love to deliver that blow, regardless of who's in the lineup.

Can the Ravens contain the Steelers' rushing attack?

The Steelers rushed for 202 yards against Seattle in Week 17 with Najee Harris (122 yards) and Jaylen Warren (75) providing an effective one-two punch. Pittsburgh will likely try the same ground-and-pound approach against the Ravens, hoping to take pressure off quarterback Mason Rudolph in his third straight start. This will be a physical game that will test Baltimore's run defense, which ranks No.13 in the league (106.6 yards per game).

Players to Watch

S Geno Stone

Stone is second in the NFL with seven interceptions and didn't make the Pro Bowl. However, Stone's impressive play and nose for the football in a talented safety room that includes Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams was a key to Baltimore's defense. Getting another interception or two against the Steelers, who are sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (zero interceptions) to the Pro Bowl, would be a fitting way for Stone to end his regular season.

QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley will make his first start for Baltimore this year and will be eager to take advantage. He's been a reliable backup quarterback for three years and started in a key December victory last season at Pittsburgh. Getting reps against the Steelers should benefit Huntley if he's needed during the playoffs.

WR Tylan Wallace