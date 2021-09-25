Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. at Lions

Basics

Kickoff:1 p.m., Ford Field

TV:CBS, Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Greg Gumble (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Radio:WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

Stakes

The Ravens will put a 10-game winning streak against the NFC on the line and try for their first road victory of the season. Baltimore wants to keep pace in the AFC North, where every team is 1-1 entering Week 3.

History

Baltimore holds a 4-1 edge in the all-time series and is 1-1 in Detroit. The two teams last met in 2017 when the Ravens rolled to a 44-20 victory at M&T Bank Stadium. Marlon Humphrey had an interception and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals.

Key Storylines

How will the Ravens defense react to being shorthanded?

Defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike, and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The front seven will also be without defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) who will miss his third consecutive game.Defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington Jr. could be pressed into larger roles, and Detroit may give Baltimore a heavier dose of the running game to see if the Ravens can stop it. The Ravens have grown accustomed to losing players this season and they'll have to deal with it again in Week 3.

Will the Ravens avoid a letdown?

The Ravens pride themselves on never looking past an opponent. However, Baltimore's come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 was a special game, an emotional thriller on Sunday Night Football. Now the Ravens face a matchup that isn't nearly as sexy against the winless Lions, a team they haven't faced in four years. The Ravens are favored, but they need to stay focused.

Can Baltimore's running attack keep rolling?

Baltimore has the league's top rushing attack despite losing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for the season. Lamar Jackson's ability to run like no other quarterback is a huge key to the Ravens' success, but Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray have run with authority the first two games. The offensive line also gelled nicely in Week 2 when Alejandro Villanueva moved to left tackle and Patrick Mekari replaced Villanueva at right tackle. If Baltimore runs the football with great success, Detroit will have a difficult time getting its first win.

Key Matchups

Lamar Jackson vs. Lions defense

Stopping Jackson is priority No. 1 for any defense that faces the Ravens, but that's easier said than done. Jackson is playing with extreme confidence - he's third in the league in rushing and he's throwing the ball better than ever. That puts a lot stress on a Detroit defense that just gave up 35 points to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. With a short week to get ready for Jackson, the Lions will need their best defensive effort this season to pull off the upset.

Ravens front seven vs. Lions QB Jared Goff

Baltimore outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, and he'll be looking to bother Goff the way he bothered Patrick Mahomes. However, losing four defensive players to the COVID-19 reserve may force Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale to dial back on the amount of blitzes he was planning. Goff has been an effective quarterback when he has time to throw and a consistent running game. The Ravens have not held an opponent under 30 points yet and must find a way to disrupt Goff's rhythm.

_Ravens offense vs. Lions blitzing _