Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Broncos

Oct 02, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100221-EYNTK
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Sam Koch

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington); CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

Stakes

The Ravens will try for their third straight win in a game that could have AFC playoff tiebreaker implications. With the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) winning Thursday night, the Ravens (2-1) can keep pace in the AFC North with a victory. Denver (3-0) will be looking for its first 4-0 start since 2016.

History

The Ravens-Broncos series is tied 6-6 during the regular season, but the Broncos hold a 5-1 edge in Denver. The two teams haven't met since 2018 when the Ravens prevailed, 27-14, at M&T Bank Stadium. Mark Andrews had two catches for 59 yards and Justin Tucker kicked two field goals. The most famous Ravens-Broncos game was the "Mile High Miracle" during the 2012 Divisional Round, when the Ravens defeated Denver, 38-35, in double overtime on their way to winning Super Bowl XLVII.

Key Storylines

Will back pain hinder Lamar Jackson?

Jackson is as tough as they come, but back issues can be tricky and it was unusual for him to miss two days of practice during the week. The Ravens have needed Jackson to be dynamic in their two victories, and he'll be facing a strong Broncos defense led by pass rusher Von Miller, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. The Broncos have been the NFL's stingiest team, surrendering just 8.6 points per game. Their game plan will center around stopping Jackson, and if he's less than 100 percent, it will make a tough challenge even more difficult.

Will the Ravens tie a long-standing NFL rushing record?

Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 42 straight games, one short of tying the NFL record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 straight games (1974-77). The Ravens don't run the football to set records, they run to win. However, another 100-yard day on the ground would put them in the record books and help them avoid third-and-long situations where Miller can tee off and go after Jackson.

Can the Ravens keep finding ways to win?

Nothing has come easily for the Ravens this season, one that has been loaded with injuries and adversity. However, Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yard field goal in Week 3 was a special moment that could build momentum. The Ravens began this week with 16 players on injured reserve, but they clearly believe they are still contenders. Winning back-to-back road games and extending their winning streak to three games would be a strong early-season statement.

Key Matchups

RT Patrick Mekari vs. OLB Von Miller

Miller usually lines up over the opposing right tackle, which means Mekari will face one of the biggest challenges of his career. The Ravens are likely to give Mekari help, using a tight end or guard to double-team Miller. However, Miller has faced almost every conceivable blocking scheme and has figured out ways to defeat it. Keeping Miller from wrecking the game plan will be a top priority for Baltimore.

Ravens defense vs. QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is completing 76.8% of his passes and has not thrown an interception. Some are skeptical about the Broncos' unbeaten record because their three victories have come against teams that have a combined 0-10 record. However, there is no doubt Bridgewater is playing well, and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale could send a variety of blitzes, hoping to disrupt the veteran quarterback.

Ravens secondary vs. WR Courtland Sutton

Baltimore's secondary could be thin if Anthony Averett (ankle) doesn't play or is less than 100 percent. Sutton has 17 catches over the last two games and is averaging 14.0 yards per grab. Bridgewater may take some shots downfield to Sutton, looking for big plays that could make the difference.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens have never needed more from Lamar Jackson, and he's delivering. I'd get Marquise Brown several touches early Sunday to ease the pressure.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett and starting safety DeShon Elliott are questionable. Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice.
news

Marquise Brown Isn't Running Scared After His Detroit Drops

After three potential touchdowns went off his hands in Detroit, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's moving on to the next play.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Baltimore is going against the NFL's top defense in points allowed and a quarterback who has the second-highest completion percentage in the league.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Lamar Jackson returned Friday as the Ravens prepared to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

See which pundits are picking the Ravens to win Sunday in Denver.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Lamar Jackson's first 1,000 passes mark the NFL's greatest quarterback start ever. Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn says multiple coaches asked him how to defend Ravens offense.
news

Jimmy Smith Makes Difference in Return, Will Have Expanded Role

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith's return to the defensive backfield after his ankle injury has paid immediate dividends for Baltimore.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Back 'Flareup'

Offense will have more options once Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin return. Ravens are still getting a feel for their running back rotation. Preventing Von Miller from wrecking the game is a top priority.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising