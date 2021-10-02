Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Broncos

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington); CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

Stakes

The Ravens will try for their third straight win in a game that could have AFC playoff tiebreaker implications. With the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) winning Thursday night, the Ravens (2-1) can keep pace in the AFC North with a victory. Denver (3-0) will be looking for its first 4-0 start since 2016.

History

The Ravens-Broncos series is tied 6-6 during the regular season, but the Broncos hold a 5-1 edge in Denver. The two teams haven't met since 2018 when the Ravens prevailed, 27-14, at M&T Bank Stadium. Mark Andrews had two catches for 59 yards and Justin Tucker kicked two field goals. The most famous Ravens-Broncos game was the "Mile High Miracle" during the 2012 Divisional Round, when the Ravens defeated Denver, 38-35, in double overtime on their way to winning Super Bowl XLVII.

Key Storylines

Will back pain hinder Lamar Jackson?

Jackson is as tough as they come, but back issues can be tricky and it was unusual for him to miss two days of practice during the week. The Ravens have needed Jackson to be dynamic in their two victories, and he'll be facing a strong Broncos defense led by pass rusher Von Miller, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. The Broncos have been the NFL's stingiest team, surrendering just 8.6 points per game. Their game plan will center around stopping Jackson, and if he's less than 100 percent, it will make a tough challenge even more difficult.

Will the Ravens tie a long-standing NFL rushing record?

Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 42 straight games, one short of tying the NFL record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 straight games (1974-77). The Ravens don't run the football to set records, they run to win. However, another 100-yard day on the ground would put them in the record books and help them avoid third-and-long situations where Miller can tee off and go after Jackson.

Can the Ravens keep finding ways to win?

Nothing has come easily for the Ravens this season, one that has been loaded with injuries and adversity. However, Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yard field goal in Week 3 was a special moment that could build momentum. The Ravens began this week with 16 players on injured reserve, but they clearly believe they are still contenders. Winning back-to-back road games and extending their winning streak to three games would be a strong early-season statement.

Key Matchups

RT Patrick Mekari vs. OLB Von Miller

Miller usually lines up over the opposing right tackle, which means Mekari will face one of the biggest challenges of his career. The Ravens are likely to give Mekari help, using a tight end or guard to double-team Miller. However, Miller has faced almost every conceivable blocking scheme and has figured out ways to defeat it. Keeping Miller from wrecking the game plan will be a top priority for Baltimore.

Ravens defense vs. QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is completing 76.8% of his passes and has not thrown an interception. Some are skeptical about the Broncos' unbeaten record because their three victories have come against teams that have a combined 0-10 record. However, there is no doubt Bridgewater is playing well, and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale could send a variety of blitzes, hoping to disrupt the veteran quarterback.

Ravens secondary vs. WR Courtland Sutton