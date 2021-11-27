Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Basics

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WRC Channel 4 (Washington), NBC crew Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 33-11, and have a 22-4 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has a three-game winning streak in the series, including a memorable matchup last year on Monday Night Football. The Ravens completed a season sweep over the Browns with a come-from-behind 47-42 victory in Cleveland. After leaving the game with cramps, Lamar Jackson returned from the locker room in the fourth quarter and immediately threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise "Hollywood" to give Baltimore the lead. Cleveland eventually tied the game, 42-42, but Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard game-winning field goal with two seconds to play.

Stakes

The Ravens lead the AFC North, but five of their last seven games are against divisional opponents and all of them have winning records. Rivalry games are always important in the AFC North, but especially this season, when all four teams have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs and the division title is clearly up for grabs.

Key Storylines

How will both quarterbacks bounce back?

Jackson missed last weekend's game with an illness, while Mayfield is dealing with multiple injuries and was booed at home in his last game. Jackson said he felt "great" this week and was "120 percent" certain he would play against the Browns. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins said Jackson looked even sharper than normal this week. Mayfield is playing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and he has also suffered knee and foot injuries. Coming off his worst outing of the year against winless Detroit (15 for 29, 176 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions), Mayfield knows it will be difficult to win in Baltimore unless he plays better.

Will Baltimore's defense be burned by more big plays?

The Ravens have the NFL's top-ranked defense on third down and in the red zone, yet they rank 25th overall, largely because they've yielded too many big plays. Most of the damage done against Baltimore has come through the air, and the Ravens can't afford to give Mayfield easy looks by making coverage mistakes that leave receivers wide open. The Browns also have an explosive running back in Nick Chubb who's capable of making a house call, and the Ravens' run defense could be weakened if Calais Campbell (concussion) or Brandon Williams (shoulder) aren't 100 percent or don't play.

Will Baltimore's close-game magic continue?