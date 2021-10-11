Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Basics

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: ESPN, WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), ESPN crew Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (98.7 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (analyst)

Stakes

The Ravens will try for their fourth straight win, which would move them into sole possession of first place in the AFC North and keep them tied for the best record in the AFC. The Colts will be looking for their second straight victory after dropping their first three games.

History

Indianapolis leads the regular-season series, 8-5, but the Ravens have a 4-3 edge in Baltimore. The two teams met last season in Indianapolis with the Ravens posting a 24-10 victory. Lamar Jackson completed 19 of 23 passes for 170 yards, and also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ravens safety Chuck Clark returned a fumble recovery 65 yards for a touchdown.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens set an NFL rushing record?

The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the league record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77). The success and consistency of Baltimore's rushing attack is a tribute to the players and coaches who have been with the team during the streak. Injuries have made this season particularly challenging, yet Baltimore's rushing attack remains one of the most formidable in the NFL. Rushing for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game would be a team accomplishment that would put the Ravens' rushing attack alone in the history books.

Will the Ravens pass rush pick up where it left off?

Baltimore had a season-high five sacks against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 as the defense took over the game in the second half. Getting pressure on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be a key to this game for the Ravens. Wentz loves to extend plays to create opportunities downfield, but the Ravens will be intent on getting to Wentz before he gets to them.

Will Lamar Jackson shine again in primetime?

Jackson is 4-1 in primetime home games and he's red hot, coming off a 316-yard passing game against Denver. The Colts have reportedly been preparing to face Jackson for months, but it may not matter. Jackson is a star who often shines under the spotlight, and another stellar performance in primetime will increase Jackson's case for being an early-season MVP candidate.

Matchups to Watch

Ravens pass rush vs. Colts offensive line

Colts starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) has been ruled out and Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will be dialing up a variety of blitzes. Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike all had sacks last week, and the Colts will have their hands full trying to keep Wentz protected. The Ravens would love to get an early lead, turn their pass rush loose and make it a long night for Wentz.

Ravens offensive line vs. Colts defensive line

The Colts have a strong front seven led by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard. They hope to deny Baltimore's 100-yard rushing quest. Ravens left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) is questionable, and the Colts will test how well Baltimore can protect Jackson in the pocket. If the Colts can pressure Jackson and contain Baltimore's running attack, they have a chance to pull off the upset.

Ravens wide receivers vs. Colts secondary