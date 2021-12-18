Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington), FOX crew Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

History

Green Bay leads the all-time series, 4-2, but Baltimore won the last meeting in 2017, 23-0, at Lambeau Field. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured and did not play in that game. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals for Baltimore and cornerback Jimmy Smith had an interception. The Packers' last visit to Baltimore was in 2013 when Green Bay prevailed, 19-17.

Stakes

With just four games left in the regular season, Baltimore can maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a victory. However, a third straight defeat would make the Ravens' playoff chances more precarious. Green Bay can clinch the NFC North with a victory and the Packers are locked in a three-way tie with Tampa Bay and Arizona for best record in the conference.

Key Storylines

Who will play quarterback for the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn't practice all week but the Ravens didn't rule him out. Tyler Huntley, who has played well when called upon this season, will get the start if Jackson can't go. The Packers have had to prepare for both quarterbacks this week, and Huntley has proven he's a quarterback Baltimore can win with. However, the Ravens will need whoever plays quarterback to play well and produce points, because the Green Bay offense led by Rodgers will be hard to contain for four quarters.

How will the shorthanded Baltimore secondary fair against Rodgers?

Cornerback Chris Westry (knee) was limited in practice and the status of starting safety Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19) is uncertain. Facing Rodgers would be a challenging matchup even if talented cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey weren't out for the season.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale likes to be aggressive and wants to pressure Rodgers, but when the Ravens blitz, their secondary can't afford to give up big plays.

Will Baltimore's offensive line hold up?

The Ravens' offensive line has been under siege this season by blitzes and has dealt with more injuries this week as left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and right tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (illness) missed multiple practices. Starting left guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out, meaning there will be at least one new starter on the line. Patrick Mekari (hand) is trying to make a return at right tackle. Former Raven Za'Darius Smith is out for the year with a back injury, but linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary have seven and 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Matchups to Watch

Ravens CB Anthony Averett vs. Packers WR Davante Adams

Adams (90 catches, 1,204 yards, seven touchdowns) is a game-breaker who runs precise routes and is difficult to bring down after the catch. While the Ravens are likely to mix coverages and show both zone and man-to-man looks, Averett is Baltimore's top healthy corner and will likely get a heavy dose of covering Adams. Averett will need to be at his best, especially in the red zone, where the Ravens will be looking to force the Packers to settle for field goals.

OLB Tyus Bowser vs. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Bowser is going to need help from other pass rushers like Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to put consistent pressure on Rodgers. But Bowser leads the Ravens in sacks (5.5) and is having his best season. Rodgers' completion percentage drops from 74.2% to 33.3% when pressured, and his yards per attempt goes from 8.6 to 4.0. If Bowser and company can make Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket, it will increase their chance to pull off the upset.

LT Alejandro Villanueva vs. Packers OLB Rashan Gary