Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

Dec 18, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12182021_EYNTK
Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington), FOX crew Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

History

Green Bay leads the all-time series, 4-2, but Baltimore won the last meeting in 2017, 23-0, at Lambeau Field. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured and did not play in that game. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals for Baltimore and cornerback Jimmy Smith had an interception. The Packers' last visit to Baltimore was in 2013 when Green Bay prevailed, 19-17.

Stakes

With just four games left in the regular season, Baltimore can maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a victory. However, a third straight defeat would make the Ravens' playoff chances more precarious. Green Bay can clinch the NFC North with a victory and the Packers are locked in a three-way tie with Tampa Bay and Arizona for best record in the conference.

Key Storylines

Who will play quarterback for the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn't practice all week but the Ravens didn't rule him out. Tyler Huntley, who has played well when called upon this season, will get the start if Jackson can't go. The Packers have had to prepare for both quarterbacks this week, and Huntley has proven he's a quarterback Baltimore can win with. However, the Ravens will need whoever plays quarterback to play well and produce points, because the Green Bay offense led by Rodgers will be hard to contain for four quarters.

How will the shorthanded Baltimore secondary fair against Rodgers?

Cornerback Chris Westry (knee) was limited in practice and the status of starting safety Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19) is uncertain. Facing Rodgers would be a challenging matchup even if talented cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey weren't out for the season.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale likes to be aggressive and wants to pressure Rodgers, but when the Ravens blitz, their secondary can't afford to give up big plays.

Will Baltimore's offensive line hold up?

The Ravens' offensive line has been under siege this season by blitzes and has dealt with more injuries this week as left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and right tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (illness) missed multiple practices. Starting left guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out, meaning there will be at least one new starter on the line. Patrick Mekari (hand) is trying to make a return at right tackle. Former Raven Za'Darius Smith is out for the year with a back injury, but linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary have seven and 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Matchups to Watch

Ravens CB Anthony Averett vs. Packers WR Davante Adams

Adams (90 catches, 1,204 yards, seven touchdowns) is a game-breaker who runs precise routes and is difficult to bring down after the catch. While the Ravens are likely to mix coverages and show both zone and man-to-man looks, Averett is Baltimore's top healthy corner and will likely get a heavy dose of covering Adams. Averett will need to be at his best, especially in the red zone, where the Ravens will be looking to force the Packers to settle for field goals.

OLB Tyus Bowser vs. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Bowser is going to need help from other pass rushers like Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to put consistent pressure on Rodgers. But Bowser leads the Ravens in sacks (5.5) and is having his best season. Rodgers' completion percentage drops from 74.2% to 33.3% when pressured, and his yards per attempt goes from 8.6 to 4.0. If Bowser and company can make Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket, it will increase their chance to pull off the upset.

LT Alejandro Villanueva vs. Packers OLB Rashan Gary

The Ravens have seen a host of talented edge rushers this year, and Gary is another with 6.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 32 pressures. The pressure will be on Villanueva and whoever plays right tackle, Patrick Mekari or Tyre Phillips, to keep the pocket clean for Baltimore's quarterback.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens' division foes all have tough games this weekend as the race is on in the AFC.
news

Chris Westry Placed on Reserve/COVID 19 List

Cornerback Chris Westry will not play against the Green Bay Packers after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

John Harbaugh has done stellar work in keeping afloat a team continually dealing with debilitating injuries and other setbacks and issues.
news

News & Notes: Knowing He Might Start Hasn't Changed Tyler Huntley's Mindset

Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19) could still play Sunday. John Harbaugh gives updates on Daelin Hayes and Ja'Wuan James. John Harbaugh has a succession plan if he could not coach a game. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Packers: Lamar Jackson Questionable, Offensive Line Will Have New Starter

Right tackle Patrick Mekari has practiced three straight days. Alejandro Villanueva, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Ricard all returned to the field. The Packers also have offensive line issues.
news

Ravens Place Practice Squad Receiver on COVID-19 List

Wide receiver Jaylon Moore has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been spectacular against the Ravens and he hasn't handled pressure well this season.
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Friday, Still 'Has a Chance'

The Ravens quarterback hasn't practiced at all this week, with just Saturday's walk-through remaining before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Jimmy Smith Knows This Could Be His Swan Song

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith knows his career could be ending soon, so he's appreciating the moment and wants to do whatever he can to help the Ravens make the playoffs.
news

Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

See which NFL analyst took the Ravens to beat the Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 12/17: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Packers Game 

Could Tyler Huntley be a hot commodity in trade talks this offseason? Rashod Bateman makes Bleacher Report's list of 'struggling rookies who can break out in 2022.'
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising