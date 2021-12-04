Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

Stakes

The Ravens can maintain the best record in the AFC with a victory and capture an important road win against an AFC North opponent. The Steelers haven't won in three weeks and another loss would drop them below .500 and seriously damage their playoff hopes. This is a chance for the Ravens to likely make it a two-team race in the AFC North. However, a Steelers victory would leave them in position to make a late-season push.

Key Storylines

How will Lamar Jackson respond after throwing four interceptions?

The Ravens escaped with a win over Cleveland, but Jackson threw four picks for the first time in his career and knows he needs to play better. Throwing nine interceptions over his last five games is a trend that Jackson wants to reverse. Baltimore's bid to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC will depend largely on how Jackson performs over the final six games.

Will facing the Ravens bring out the best in the struggling Steelers?

Rivalry games are hard to predict and this matchup comes at a critical time for the Steelers. They've been hearing it all week after being embarrassed at home by Cincinnati. This game could make or break their season, and while the Steelers often rise to the occasion against Baltimore, the Ravens would love adding to Pittsburgh's misery.

Will Baltimore's offense finally break out?