Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

Basics
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Heinz Field
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)
History
Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 30-24, including the playoffs and 27-23 during the regular season. During the John Harbaugh era, the Ravens and Steelers are tied at 13-13 in the regular season. The Steelers swept the season series last year, winning 28-24 in Baltimore and 19-14 in Pittsburgh.
The Dec. 2 game at Heinz Field last season was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but it was postponed three times after the Ravens placed a total of 23 players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list during a 10-day span. When the game was finally played, the Ravens put up a gallant effort with Robert Griffin III as the starter and many backups starting alongside him but fell short.
Stakes
The Ravens can maintain the best record in the AFC with a victory and capture an important road win against an AFC North opponent. The Steelers haven't won in three weeks and another loss would drop them below .500 and seriously damage their playoff hopes. This is a chance for the Ravens to likely make it a two-team race in the AFC North. However, a Steelers victory would leave them in position to make a late-season push.
Key Storylines
How will Lamar Jackson respond after throwing four interceptions?
The Ravens escaped with a win over Cleveland, but Jackson threw four picks for the first time in his career and knows he needs to play better. Throwing nine interceptions over his last five games is a trend that Jackson wants to reverse. Baltimore's bid to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC will depend largely on how Jackson performs over the final six games.
Will facing the Ravens bring out the best in the struggling Steelers?
Rivalry games are hard to predict and this matchup comes at a critical time for the Steelers. They've been hearing it all week after being embarrassed at home by Cincinnati. This game could make or break their season, and while the Steelers often rise to the occasion against Baltimore, the Ravens would love adding to Pittsburgh's misery.
Will Baltimore's offense finally break out?
Averaging just 14 points over the last three games, Baltimore needs to find rhythm offensively. Mark Andrews and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are having their best seasons, Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins are healthy at the same time and the Steelers are ranked 28th against the run and 25th overall defensively. On paper, everything is in place for the Ravens' offense to play well and they need to take advantage.
Matchups to Watch
Jackson vs. Steelers SMinkah Fitzpatrick
With 12 career interceptions, Fitzpatrick is a ball-hawking safety and turnovers have been a recent issue for Jackson. Fitzpatrick takes advantage of quarterbacks' mistakes, and he'll also be a factor in pass coverage against Andrews, trying to keep Baltimore's tight end from having another big day.
Ravens ILB Patrick Queen vs. Steelers RB Najee Harris
Queen is coming off a terrific game against the Browns (eight tackles), reading and reacting quickly to make impact plays, particularly against the run. The Steelers would love to get Harris going, which would take pressure off Roethlisberger and the passing game. If Queen stalks the Steelers' first-round rookie running back from sideline to sideline the way he pursued Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last weekend, the Ravens' defense could have another strong day.
Ravens CBs vs.Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
It's hard to know who will defend Johnson primarily with Marlon Humphrey (illness), Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), Tavon Young (illness), Jimmy Smith (ankle) and Chris Westry (thigh) all questionable. But Johnson (68 catches, 809 yards, four touchdowns) is Roethlisberger's go-to guy, and he has already been targeted 109 times this season. Considering the Ravens' injury situation at corner, it make sense that Roethlisberger will look for Johnson often, and Baltimore will try to prevent him from having a big day.