Evolution Continues for Ravens Offense

Only two teams that finished in the top 10 in total offense missed the NFL playoffs – the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore finished sixth, averaging 378.8 yards per game, but will join the Chargers, who finished fourth (390.2 yards), as outsiders when the playoffs begin Saturday.

Finishing No. 6 in offense is an accomplishment during a season in which Lamar Jackson missed five games, Ronnie Stanley missed all but one game and J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards missed the entire season. And there were other key absences, too.

However, there were plenty of frustrating moments for the Ravens' offense, particularly during the season-ending six-game losing streak that cost them a playoff berth.

The Ravens only reached 30 points once in their final nine games. They were already slumping offensively before Jackson's ankle injury on Dec. 12, and slow starts were an issue all season. In eight of their 17 games, the Ravens were shutout in the first quarter. Baltimore didn't make opponents pay enough for blitzing them heavily, and deep ball success virtually disappeared from the offense down the stretch. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was held below 50 yards receiving in each of his last five games, despite having his first 1,000-yard season.

Despite a career year for Mark Andrews, who became the NFL's most productive tight end, the Ravens head into the offseason knowing their offense must continue to evolve.