Expect Competition At Center Next Year

Jan 03, 2014 at 05:36 AM
03_GinoCompetition_news.jpg


Gino Gradkowski looks back on his first year as the Ravens' starting center as a learning process. Gradkowski played every single offensive snap. He had his ups and his downs.

But there's one important distinction in his and Head Coach John Harbaugh's mind that may make Gradkowski the front-runner for the job in 2014.

He got better.

"There were some things I could have done better this year, but I feel like I continued to get better each week, which is good," Gradkowski said Monday. "I'm proud of the way I fought through some tough times and learned from my mistakes."

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Gradkowski started the year with five straight negative performances. His play leveled out after that. He had five games with either neutral or positive grades.

Gradkowski had a tough time with the New York Jets' talented interior line, as well as talented Vikings rookie Shariff Floyd and Lions' Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley. Gradkowski finished the year with one of his best performances in Cincinnati, particularly in run blocking.

On the year, Gradkowski received a -5.9 on his run blocking and -14.2 in pass blocking from PFF.

"I think it was a matter of getting more comfortable in there," Gradkowski said. "The game slowed down for me. I was able to play the game like I know how to play it."

Specifically, Gradkowski said he got more comfortable making calls at the line of scrimmage and reading opposing defenses – both things that come with veteran experience.

Even Matt Birk, who retired last offseason after 15 seasons and six Pro Bowls, said he struggled during his first couple of seasons.

Birk ended his career like "an offensive line coach playing center," according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. Birk would tell every lineman his job before the play. But acquiring that skill takes time.

Harbaugh also said he saw "major progress" from Gradkowski in terms of his communication.

"Gino would probably be the first to tell you that we had a lot of problems," Harbaugh said. "That was part of the reason that we didn't have a hat on a hat a lot of times early on, and that was a tough transition for us.

"And yet, Gino fights through it, and by the end of the year, he is making all those calls and doing a good job with that. [He is] a really smart guy, huge student of the game."

Harbaugh said Run Game Coordinator Juan Castillo would put Gradkowski in front of the offensive line meetings and entire offensive meetings to communicate a lot of the calls they're going to hear during the game, making sure they're all on the same page.

"I've watched a number of those meetings, and he just does a great job with it," Harbaugh said. "So, he's grown a lot, and [it's] something he should be able to build on."

Still, there's a good chance Gradkowski will have to compete for his starting job again next season. He beat out the more experienced A.Q. Shipley last summer.

Harbaugh said there will be a competitive situation at every spot on the offensive line except right guard, where Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda resides. That includes center.

Gradkowski will likely get pushed by Ryan Jensen, who didn't play a snap as a sixth-round rookie partly due to an injured foot, Shipley and possibly another veteran the team could sign.

"If I have to compete again for the job next year, I will," Gradkowski said.

"That's out of my control, and that's no problem. That's just how this business is. Every year you have to compete. I think I gained a lot of great experience that will help me next year. I look forward to continuing to prove myself as the long-term guy here hopefully."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyus Bowser's Rise to the Next Great Ravens Outside Linebacker

After his first two seasons in the NFL, Tyus Bowser didn't know where he stood with the Ravens. Now he's become a cornerstone of their defense.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bringing a White-Out to Pittsburgh

In their first meeting with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their white jersey and white pants.
news

Returning to Pittsburgh Is Emotional for Alejandro Villanueva. The Game? Not More Than Usual

Former Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is not over-hyping his return to Pittsburgh, or the Ravens-Steelers rivalry itself.
news

Lamar Jackson Let Four Interceptions Fester, Says 'I Looked Like a Rookie'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he let his rough game against the Cleveland Browns 'fester' because he needed to feel the pain.
news

Mailbag: Worried About the Way the Ravens Are Winning?

What's the long-term plan at safety? Is Patrick Queen 100 percent healthy after ribs injury? What was the ruling on the Mark Andrews catch/pass interference? 
news

Eisenberg: Defenses Have Found Their Attack for Lamar Jackson 

Until Lamar Jackson and the offense start producing more points and yards against ultra-heavy pressure, opponents are going to keep bringing it. The reeling Steelers surely will Sunday at Heinz Field.
news

Ravens-Packers Week 15 Game Flexed to 4:25 p.m.

The Week 15 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on FOX.
news

What Mink Thinks: My Last Prediction for Ravens' 2021 Season

Every week, it seems the Ravens defy the odds and find a new way to win. What can we count on the rest of the year?
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen's Rib Injury Isn't Expected to Linger

Steelers place star pass rusher T.J. Watt on Reserve/COVID list. John Harbaugh talks about some shifts in snap counts, frustration with roughing the passer penalties, and his brother's big Michigan win over Ohio State.
news

Ravens Swap Quarterbacks, Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has signed quarterback Chris Streveler after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, who claimed Trace McSorley. Kevon Seymour has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

From the light-up bracelets to numerous celebrity guest appearances, Sunday night was one to remember for Ravens fans in a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

The NFL's sack leader was amazed by Lamar Jackson's fadeaway 13-yard touchdown throw to Mark Andrews.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising