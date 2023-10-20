Facing Lions Brings Back Great Memories for Justin Tucker

In 2013, Tucker had another memorable game against Detroit, kicking six field goals and accounting for all of Baltimore's points in a 18-16 victory.

Those games were in Detroit at Ford Field, a domed stadium where kicking conditions are near perfect. On Sunday, the Ravens will host the Lions at M&T Bank Stadium, a challenging venue for kickers due to the unpredictable winds.

Tucker will be happy if his good karma against the Lions continues in Baltimore.

"It's probably coincidence that we've had some long kicks against this particular opponent," Tucker said. "But you could definitely say I love playing in Detroit."

Two years removed from his record-setting kick against the Lions, Tucker says fans still talk to him about it on a regular basis.

"Typically, my wife and I will be out to dinner, or I'll be walking through the grocery store, or going to get a cup of coffee and I'll inevitably run into Ravens fans, and it does tend to get brought up, like 100% of the time," Tucker said.

Tucker is coming off a game in which he kicked six field goals against the Titans in London, and as usual, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history is entering Sunday's game in a groove. That could spell more Tucker trouble for the Lions.

"It's nice in a single game to get a good handful of opportunities to dial into technique and get comfortable," Tucker said. "There's such a thing as getting into a zone. Trying to find it is always a challenge. When you get a lot of opportunities and you have success, it's easier to keep the momentum going."

Asked if Tucker's Detroit dominance transfers to M&T Bank Stadium, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton smiled.

"I think anytime you put Justin out there, he's going to try to dominate the football game," Horton said. "If you let him line up and [you] say, 'Hey, you go out there. It's field goal time,' he's fired up, and he's going to be ready. Hopefully, that will stay at our house as well."

John Harbaugh Has High Praise for Dan Campbell

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is an early candidate for NFL Coach of the Year, having led the Lions to a 5-1 record. The Lions haven't made the playoffs since 2016, but Campbell has changed the culture of the organization with his leadership and enthusiasm in his first opportunity as a head coach.

The Lions finished 3-13-1 his first season, but climbed above .500 (9-8) with a strong finish in 2022 and have carried that momentum into this year.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been impressed with Campbell's leadership.