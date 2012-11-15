Familiar Faces Missing From Rivalry

Nov 15, 2012 at 03:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_MissingRivalryKeys_news.jpg


Ray Lewis. Hines Ward. Ben Roethlisberger. Troy Polamalu.

In many ways, they are the players who have defined the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, making it one of the greatest in all of sports.

But this Sunday at Heinz Field the two teams will face off with likely none of those players on the field – the first time that's ever happened.

"It's going to suck not seeing the tradition of players that have played in this game," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "Both sides are going to be missing pieces that makes this rivalry everything that it is. It's going to be different but the game must go on, the show must go on."

Lewis is on the injured reserve, designated for return list with a torn triceps muscle. Roethlisberger is out with shoulder and rib injuries. Polamalu is doubtful because of a calf strain. And Ward retired.

Those players are responsible for some of the greatest – and most infamous – moments of the heated rivalry. Images of Lewis' bone-crushing hits, Ward's controversial crackback blocks, Polamalu roaming the middle of the field and Roethlisberger's bloody nose have come to define the rivalry.

On Sunday, the biggest impact any of those players will make on the game will likely be from the sidelines.

"It's going to have a little bit of a different feel," Suggs said.

While the absence of each team's stars is a big transition, both sides scoffed at the idea that the significance of the game will be at all diminished.

"The names and faces inside the helmets are going to change; that's the nature of professional football," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "But, the spirit within the men, the history of this game and the fact that both teams remain competitive will always make this rivalry what it is."

"It'll never diminish as long as the colors are the colors," Suggs added.

Both teams have been cordial through the media in the buildup to the game, but that doesn't mean that the feelings toward the other have changed, or that that the animosity has eased.

"It's going to be a battle no matter what," safety Bernard Pollard said. "These two teams hate each other."

When the Ravens and Steelers have faced off in the past, trash talk and chippiness have been part of the routine.

Don't expect that to change this weekend, even if Ward isn't out on the field.

"There's going to be a lot of trash talking," Suggs said. "Please believe that."

Sunday's game is a new chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, and while some of the game's iconic figures may not be part of this episode, the atmosphere will still be just as hostile as in years past.

"Once that whistle blows and the bullets become live, I don't expect anything less than traditional Ravens/Steelers," Suggs aid. "It's going to be that – it's going to be what it is."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: No Doubt About Ravens' Intent With Lamar Jackson

Those expecting a major offensive shift may be disappointed, but shouldn't be. The wide receiver upgrade is a tricky one.

news

Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens will look to add playmakers and depth at wide receiver after a season of injuries and lack of production.

news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Coordinator Search, Tweets About Pro-Style Offense

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's sure Jackson will 'have some input along the way.'

news

Ravens Want to Hold Onto Offensive Identity and Some Scheme, But Still Evolve

Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to keep some of the Greg Roman scheme and is thrilled to have most of the offensive talent returning.

news

Eric DeCosta's Take on Pending Free Agents And Other Roster Decisions

GM Eric DeCosta gave his thoughts on the prospects of Marcus Peters, Ben Powers, Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Chuck Clark and more players who could return.

news

Ravens Give Encouraging Health Update on Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is 'going to be ready really soon to run full speed,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at Potential Candidates for Next Offensive Coordinator

Does the Ravens offense have an identity crisis? Greg Roman is the 'perfect candidate' for the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

news

Ravens Still Strongly Hope to Sign Lamar Jackson to Long-Term Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he remained optimistic that the Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract extension this offseason.

news

Greg Roman Leaves to Pursue Other Opportunities

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman led some of the most successful offenses in Ravens history, but Baltimore will be looking for a new OC.

news

'Bullies of Baltimore' 2000 Ravens Documentary Debut Set

The ESPN '30 for 30' documentary will spotlight the greatest defense in football history.

news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Commit $20 Million to Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club

Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore will be expanded and transformed into the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club.

news

Ravens Could Play in London in 2023

The Titans and Jaguars will be hosts in two of the three games in London in 2023, and the Ravens are on their road schedule.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising