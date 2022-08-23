Guide to Drafting Ravens in Fantasy Football

QB Lamar Jackson

If you had Lamar Jackson on your fantasy team in 2019, there's a good chance you won your league. Since then, Jackson has been one of the first quarterbacks picked the past two years and has finished as QB11 and QB8. Missing five games last season hurt Jackson's output, as he was on pace to top 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career and top 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight year.

This year, the Ravens believe they have structured an offense that better suits what helps Jackson thrive. They beefed up their offensive line, which should keep him upright more after taking a career-high 38 sacks last season. Baltimore also added to its tight end corps, as Jackson has thrived throwing to big targets over the middle. The running game should be better than last year with J.K. Dobbins back, which also helps take pressure of Jackson.

While Jackson is now without good friend and 1,000-yard receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, he's shown good chemistry with wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II this summer. And Jackson will once again have his trusty All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

Jackson added 15-20 pounds of muscle this offseason, which he and coaches feel has only made him faster as a runner. Baltimore will still continue to use him prominently on designed quarterback runs and another 1,000-yard season is absolutely within reach.