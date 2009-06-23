Figurs: "I'll Be Ready for Camp."

Jun 23, 2009 at 09:24 AM
e7e1d1d5176c477ca308baceaf912135.jpg


No player ever wants to suffer a broken foot during the offseason, but Yamon Figurs' mid-May injury seems to have come at as good of a time as any.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Figurs will be "100 percent" by training camp, and Figurs concurred on Tuesday.

Working out at team headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Figurs walked around the weight room with a protective boot on his right leg. Figurs admitted that the boot was merely a precautionary measure.

"I don't need it all the time, but it's good to have when I'm working out," Figurs stated. "I just can't wait to get back out there and run. I'll be ready for training camp."

Figurs originally hurt himself running a simple route during receiving drills. He caught a pass and twisted his ankle as he turned upfield. Further tests revealed that bones had separated in his foot, which required surgery to insert a screw.

Figurs said he was in the fourth week of a five-week rehabilitation program.

"I guess I was lucky that if something had to happen, it was when it did," explained the wideout.

After missing the Ravens' last half of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Figurs will have a tough hill to climb in order to get back in the race to be the Ravens' fourth or fifth receiver, as Marcus Smith and Kelley Washington both had their bright spots in practice.

Figurs, who said doctors told him he may have originally injured the foot last season, also enters a heated battle at returner. The former third-round draft pick entered the 2008 campaign as the Ravens' primary weapon at that position, but he was all but removed from the punt return unit as the year progressed.

The Kansas State product's 4.3-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine has been well-utilized in the past, but Figurs also was slowed by hamstring, ankle and knee injuries.

He finished with a 6.0-yard average on 23 punt returns (the NFL's 24th-best mark) and averaged 21.0 yards on 29 kickoff returns (35th).

The Ravens have a deep stable of potential returners, including free agent signee Chris Carr, dynamic rookie Lardarius Webb and second-year running back Ray Rice. Figurs, though, has been working hard in the weight room and training room to make sure he is at his best once that competition starts.

"I've been around here, just trying to get healthy," Figurs said. "I feel good. I'm just waiting for training camp to start and get back on the field."

Training camp's opening practice in Westminster, Md., takes place July 28 at McDaniel College.    

51057eabc6c3472aa854e9e8d2032799.jpg
623aa8ef760642bda269537d7615abfa.jpg
