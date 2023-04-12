Ravens Eye View: What Odell Beckham Jr. Brings to Baltimore

Mostly, what Beckham excelled with in Los Angeles iscrafty route-running, great footwork, and strong hands. He did a lot of the dirty work making tough catches in traffic and moving the chains, then often finished off drives in the end zone.

Again, the Ravens saw this first-hand. Baltimore had a chance for an upset late in the 2021 season with Tyler Huntley under center and the Rams on the ropes at M&T Bank Stadium. Facing a fourth-and-5 with one minute, eight seconds left in the game, Matt Stafford went through his reads and trusted Beckham to make a tough catch at the first-down line with Tavon Young draped all over him. Beckham held on, then scored the game-winning touchdown on the next play.