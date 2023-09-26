Ravens Eye View: Near Misses Overshadow Strong Plays vs. Colts

The Ravens' 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 especially stung because Baltimore had multiple chances to close the game out with a win.

Whether it be clock management, dropped passes, miscommunication, or a non-call in a critical situation, the Ravens had numerous near misses in this game.

But while the stats and result from M&T Bank Stadium matched the soggy weather, the film tells a sunnier story about the game the Ravens played.

"From a coaching perspective, it's really important not to let the outcome blur the facts," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "And when you watch the tape, the fact of the matter is, we've got a bunch of guys that play their hearts out and are physical and tough and accountable and are trying to do everything they can to find a way to win the game. And when you have that as a coach, you're happy, because you can build on that."

Here's a look at what stood out from the tape: