Draft Film Review: Wide Receivers

The Ravens have been seeking an inside-outside deep threat following the trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Flowers offers a similar skillset. With his ability to play in the slot and outside, it would make a nice complimentary piece, while also bringing someone that Monken can get out in space and make guys miss with a violent running style. Despite being 5'9, he plays much larger than his size, to the point that Steve Smith Sr. took note of the similarities between Flowers and his own game.