 Skip to main content
Advertising

First Taste Without Lewis, Webb

Oct 22, 2012 at 05:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

22_EllerbeSmith_news.jpg


The Ravens got their first taste of life without linebacker Ray Lewis and cornerback Lardarius Webb Sunday against the Houston Texans.

And it wasn't pretty, as the Texans racked up 43 points – 34 against the defense – which was the most the Ravens have allowed in a game since 2007.

In their place, third-year linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and second-year cornerback Jimmy Smith were inserted into the starting lineup and the Ravens had to quickly adjust to life without Lewis and Webb.

"If we didn't get used to it today, there's something wrong," veteran safety Ed Reed said. "Ray's not here. We know Lardarius is out for the season. …We have to move on, like we have."

There was plenty of blame to go around after Sunday's 43-13 loss, and Ellerbe and Smith can hardly shoulder the brunt of the criticism.

Ellerbe finished the day as the Ravens' leading tackler, racking up nine solo stops and three assisted tackles. Ellerbe is known his coverage skills, and he showed off those abilities early in the game. He broke up a pass intended for Texans running back Arian Foster on the opening drive, and then notched two tackles against the run on the next series.

"I got the first one out of the way and I'm looking forward to the next one," Ellerbe said. "We had some plays that we'd want to take back, but at the end of the day, they just got it done.  It seemed like everything went their way and you can't take anything away from them."

During the first six weeks of the season, Ellerbe had split snaps with linebacker Jameel McClain, with Ellerbe coming in on passing situations and McClain being used as a run stuffer. Both of them played every defensive snap Sunday, and McClain finished with three tackles on the day.

The biggest issue for both linebackers was they had a tendency to over-pursue at times during the running game.

"There were times when we over-ran some gaps," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We got a little too anxious and ran by Arian Foster and he cut back on us a few times. That was probably the biggest issue we had."

In the secondary, Smith had the tough task of taking over for Webb, who was having a Pro Bowl start to the season. Smith had four tackles on the day, but he was also beat in coverage on a handful of plays.

Wide receiver Kevin Walter beat Smith down the sideline for a 34-yard gain in the second quarter. Walter also beat Smith on a double move earlier in the game, but Texans quarterback Matt Schaub overthrew him on what would have been a sure touchdown.

"Jimmy played well except for the double moves," Harbaugh said. "He did a nice job, but you can't get beat on double moves. He knows that. So that's going to be his issue going forward. You have to find a way to try to cover those stop routes, but still be on top of the deep routes."

"He's very capable," fellow cornerback Cary Williams added about Smith. "He's a playmaker as well. Those injuries are part of the game. We just have to adjust and play better."

With Lewis and Webb both on injured reserve – Lewis is on the designated to return list – Ellerbe and Smith are expected to be mainstays of the Ravens starting lineup. They have shown potential at times, and the focus for them and the rest of the Ravens defense is to make big improvements for their next game in two weeks against Cleveland.

"We're going to take a long look in the mirror this bye week and come back and correct it," Ellerbe said. "We definitely can't play like this again this year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Helped Save a Woman's Life on a Plane

Ravens TE Mark Andrews helped save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Late for Work: What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

Who is the early AFC North favorite: Ravens or Bengals? Mike Macdonald is reportedly a 'really, really strong candidate' for Seahawks' head coaching job. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 50 free agent rankings.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Five Questions for Ravens as Offseason Begins

After falling one game short of reaching the Super Bowl, the Ravens face many key questions heading into the offseason.
news

Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is leaving the Ravens to become general manager of the Chargers.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising