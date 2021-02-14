Five 2021 Ravens Opponents Making Offseason News

Feb 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021221-Opponents

Some opponents the Ravens will face next season are making big offseason news.

The 2021 schedule seems more intriguing with each passing week. Here are Baltimore's opponents for next season:

Home

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Away

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Here are five 2021 Ravens opponents who have made significant moves this offseason.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford Traded

Longtime franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, in return for quarterback Jared Goff and three draft picks. Not only is Goff the new quarterback in Detroit, the Lions have a new general manager (Brad Holmes) and new head coach (Dan Campbell). Stafford requested a trade because he didn't want to start over again in Detroit.

"Anytime you switch GM's and a head coach, you know that they're going to want to bring their own people in, and that's going to take time," Stafford said via the Detroit Free Press. "And I, frankly, didn't feel like I was the appropriate person to oversee that time."

The Ravens will visit Detroit for the first time since 2013.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Big Ben, Steelers Pondering Future Together

Ben Roethlisberger wants to play another season in Pittsburgh, but as of the weekend his contract talks with the Steelers remained unresolved. Roethlisberger has a reported $41.2 million salary cap hit for next season, and Steelers Owner Art Rooney II has said the veteran quarterback cannot return under those terms.

The Ravens have faced Roethlisberger 28 times, including regular season and playoffs, and the 38-year-old quarterback has a 17-11 advantage in those matchups. Roethlisberger played his first game against Baltimore as a rookie in 2004, and it remains to be seen if his role in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry will continue.

Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes Faces Recovery From Foot Surgery

After the Chiefs were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent successful foot surgery Feb. 10 to repair a torn plantar plate, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mahomes is expected to recover in ample time for Week 1, but his offseason training will be interrupted. The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC championships, but being defeated soundly in the Super Bowl took away some of their aura. The Chiefs are on the Ravens' schedule for the fourth straight year, and Baltimore will get another crack at Mahomes who is 3-0 against the Ravens.

Los Angeles Chargers: Young Gun Quarterback Gets New Head Coach

The Chargers have a new head coach in 38-year-old Brandon Staley, who was the Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator last season. Staley has a promising young quarterback to work with in Justin Herbert, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who threw for 31 touchdowns and the most completions ever (396) by a rookie quarterback.

Herbert says he won't be fazed learning a new system under new Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi.

"It would be great to have one playbook throughout your career but it's not going to always happen like that," Herbert said via The Associated Press. "Hopefully this is the last change I'll go through."

The 22-year-old Herbert, who is two years younger than Lamar Jackson, will face the Ravens for the first time.

Indianapolis Colts: Who's Their Next Starting Quarterback?

The retirement of Philip Rivers has the Indianapolis Colts shopping for a starting quarterback. Will they trade for Carson Wentz or head in another direction? Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to leave the Houston Texans, but would they trade Watson to a rival team in the AFC South? Other quarterbacks that have been mentioned in trade rumors with the Colts include Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Sam Darnold.

Indianapolis has the 21st pick in the draft, too late to get one of the top quarterback prospects. In 2020, the Ravens defeated the Colts and Rivers in Week 9, 24-10, in Indianapolis. Until the Colts make a decision, it remains unclear who their starting quarterback will be when they face the Ravens in 2021.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach Discusses His Offseason Plan

Joshua Harris, Lamar Jackson's personal coach, has an offseason game plan for the Ravens' franchise quarterback.
news

Robert Griffin III Is Again Looking for a Starting Opportunity

Released last month, quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about his Ravens tenure and what he sees ahead for Lamar Jackson.
news

Report: Jimmy Smith and Family Robbed at Gunpoint

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were followed from the Los Angeles airport to their hotel and robbed, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
news

Late for Work 2/12: Bold Prediction Has Ravens Signing a Top Free-Agent Guard

The Ravens select a versatile Michigan offensive lineman in The Athletic's latest mock draft. A prominent analytic shows John Harbaugh is among the best coaches of the past 35 years. The Ravens' rookie class gets a B-minus grade.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay Sees Cornerback as Possibility 

Many mock drafts predict the Ravens will take an edge rusher or wide receiver, but ESPN's Todd McShay believes a cornerback could be the choice.
news

Late for Work 2/11: Ravens Predicted to Land Free-Agent Receivers Sammy Watkins, A.J. Green

Report: Orlando Brown Jr. requests trade. Patrick Queen clarifies his tweets about finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
news

Mailbag: Will Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue Return?

What's the plan for wide receivers and offensive line? Will the Ravens go offense or defense in the first round of the draft?
news

Ravens Re-Sign TE Eric Tomlinson

After Nick Boyle's season-ending injury, Eric Tomlinson's blocking helped Baltimore's rushing attack.
news

Late for Work 2/10: Pro Football Focus Names DeShon Elliott as Ravens' Most Improved Player 

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Orlando Brown. Where are the Ravens in post-Super Bowl power rankings? Tee Martin talks about coming to Baltimore. 
news

How the Ravens Can Get to Super Bowl LVI

Making the right offseason moves can help catapult a playoff contender into the Super Bowl. Here are some key areas the Ravens will address as they plot their offseason strategy.
news

Late for Work 2/9: Dream and Realistic Scenarios for Ravens in Free Agency

Do the Ravens need to acquire a 'pure center'?' Should Devin Duvernay be the Ravens' starting slot receiver next season?

Advertising