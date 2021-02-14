Five 2021 Ravens Opponents Making Offseason News

Mahomes is expected to recover in ample time for Week 1, but his offseason training will be interrupted. The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC championships, but being defeated soundly in the Super Bowl took away some of their aura. The Chiefs are on the Ravens' schedule for the fourth straight year, and Baltimore will get another crack at Mahomes who is 3-0 against the Ravens.

Los Angeles Chargers: Young Gun Quarterback Gets New Head Coach

The Chargers have a new head coach in 38-year-old Brandon Staley, who was the Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator last season. Staley has a promising young quarterback to work with in Justin Herbert, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who threw for 31 touchdowns and the most completions ever (396) by a rookie quarterback.

Herbert says he won't be fazed learning a new system under new Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi.

"It would be great to have one playbook throughout your career but it's not going to always happen like that," Herbert said via The Associated Press. "Hopefully this is the last change I'll go through."

The 22-year-old Herbert, who is two years younger than Lamar Jackson, will face the Ravens for the first time.

Indianapolis Colts: Who's Their Next Starting Quarterback?

The retirement of Philip Rivers has the Indianapolis Colts shopping for a starting quarterback. Will they trade for Carson Wentz or head in another direction? Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to leave the Houston Texans, but would they trade Watson to a rival team in the AFC South? Other quarterbacks that have been mentioned in trade rumors with the Colts include Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Sam Darnold.