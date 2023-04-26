Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First-Round Pick

When does the cornerback run start?

The other need at the top of Baltimore's list is at cornerback, and there's a cluster of players that could come off the board in the mid-to-late first round. The later the run starts, the better for the Ravens.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) are both likely top-15 picks. The further down the board they slide, the better for the Ravens because it means cornerback-needy teams have more choices. In an ultra-deep and talented cornerback class, do teams go in other directions early?

The next group of cornerbacks expected to be picked are Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), Deonte Banks (Maryland) and Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State). Brain Branch, a versatile safety/corner from Alabama, could be thrown in the mix too. The recent reports are that some teams prefer Banks over Porter, and that Banks is a player teams "quietly love."

Teams to watch are the Raiders (7), Texans (12), Patriots (14), Commanders (16), Steelers (17), Lions (6 & 18) and Seahawks (20). Any of them could take a first-round cornerback the Ravens like.