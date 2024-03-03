Five Offensive Line Prospects to Watch

The Ravens have identified the offensive line as a position that needs attention this offseason and the 2024 NFL draft is loaded with offensive line talent.
It's a match that could lead to Baltimore using multiple picks on offensive linemen. Here's a look at five prospects that could interest the Ravens:
G Graham Barton, Duke
What's to like: Barton could move to guard or center when he reaches the NFL, but he played left tackle most recently at Duke and may be talented enough to stay there. Scouts praise his fundamentals and footwork, and his versatility is a major asset. technique continued to improve each season. Barton has put plenty of good tape on film, and he's the kind of steady player who could have a long career.
What they're saying: "Though Eric DeCosta hasn't been boxed in by need, Baltimore is facing the potential departures of both its starting offensive guards. Barton, who played left tackle at Duke but likely will end up at either guard or center, is one of the most pro-ready blockers available thanks to his technical refinement." - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
What's to like: Beebe makes a habit of pancaking people at the line of scrimmage. Listed at 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, he was a massive presence at left guard for Kansas State who had the agility to be an effective pulling guard on inside runs. Beebe would fit the Ravens' desire to be physical up front.
What they're saying: "Beebe will have to prove his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Ravens could see him as a younger version of Kevin Zeitler, who is headed for free agency. There are not many college linemen who can switch between both tackle spots and left guard in the same game, which is something Beebe did multiple times last season." – Chad Reuter, NFL.com
G Christian Haynes, Connecticut
What's to like: Haynes stood out during a strong week at the Senior Bowl, excelling in one-on-one drills and proving he was among the top O-line prospects. He played right guard for the Huskies and was the offensive lineman they usually ran behind in key situations.
What they're saying: "For teams in need of an offensive guard, he's worth late first-round capital. In the second and third rounds, he'd be a tremendous value addition with schematic versatility and impact starter potential. He could experiment with a switch to center, but he translates best at his most natural position: Guard. At 6'2 1/2" and 318 pounds, with near-34" arms, Haynes has an elite combination of natural leverage, mass, and proportional length. His physical profile and raw strength allow him to control reps in pass protection, but he also has the high-end explosiveness, flexibility, and power output to be a road-grader in the run game." – Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Amarius Mims, Georgia
What's to like: When Mims was at his best, few right tackles in college football were better. He has size (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) and strength, and the Ravens can get inside intel on Mims from Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who coached Mims in college. Mims only played in 30 college games, but he has all the tools to be a dominant offensive tackle.
What they're saying: "Mims is an enormous right tackle prospect with long arms. He has very limited starting experience (eight total starts in three years at Georgia), partially due to injury. While the résumé is light, the skill set is impressive. In pass pro, he plays with a firm, wide base and uses his length to control defenders. He stays square and patient. When he does throw his punch, it jolts defenders, making them take a second to recover. He can sink his weight against power rushers and doesn't give up ground. He plays with good awareness. In the run game, he can latch, run his feet and finish. He struggles in space on occasion because he's out of control. To see him at his best, watch the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State in the 2022 season, when he was healthy and dominant. He battled through an injury during the 2023 season. Overall, there is risk because of the limited body of work, but Mims is a unique talent." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
Jordan Morgan, Arizona
What's to like: Morgan has been a technician in pass protection, allowing just one sack over the past two seasons. He's also versatile enough to move inside to guard if tackle isn't his best NFL position. After suffering an ACL tear in 2022, Morgan seems fully recovered and his best football could be ahead.
What they're saying: "It is time for the Ravens to look for a potential replacement for Ronnie Stanley on the edge. Morgan is a hard-nosed competitor who also provides the positional flexibility to slot into multiple roles along the front line." – Bucky Brooks. NFL.com