Five Primetime Games Highlight Ravens Schedule

The NFL continues to view the Ravens as must-see TV. For the second straight year, Baltimore has five primetime games on its schedule, equaling the franchise record set in 2011 and matched last season.

For the first time, the Ravens will open the season with back-to-back weeks in primetime. They begin Week 1 on ESPN's Monday Night Football when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13, followed by the Sept. 19 home opener on NBC's Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens' three other primetime games are Week 5 (Oct. 11), when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night; Week 10 (Nov. 11), when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night; and Week 12 (Nov. 28) , when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.