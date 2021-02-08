Five Ravens-ized Takeaways From Super Bowl LV

Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the season that he and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale talked a lot as the season went on about how they would approach the Chiefs differently in a rematch, which unfortunately never materialized. It would have been fun to see how Martindale would have switched things up on the Chiefs.

"We made a lot of changes to our defense after that game," Harbaugh said. "That was a good learning experience for us, as coaches, and throughout the course of the season, we expanded and added some things that took those plays away, because other teams were copying them, because they had success with them. In the offseason, we're going to look at those. We've already had the conversation, 'Wink' and I, about … We already know what we need to add and how we're going to build it into our defense to just be as diverse as we can to answer."

4 - A balanced offense did the trick for Tampa Bay

The Bucs have one of the most talented wide receiver corps in the NFL with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but it was their balance that kept Kansas City's defense on its heels all night. The Bucs' big three wide receivers combined for eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II teamed up for 150 yards rushing. The Bucs ran it 33 times to 29 passes. Part of that was game script, as the Bucs took a huge lead in the third quarter and ran the ball more to milk the clock. But even then, the Chiefs weren't stopping it.

It's a lesson that it doesn't take 40 passing attempts and huge production from a "No. 1" wide receiver to put up points – even in the biggest games. The Bucs ran the ball well, set up manageable third-down situations and capitalized (besides one goal-line stand by the Chiefs) in the red zone. Tom Brady did what the G.O.A.T. has always done best, and that's make good decisions and play highly efficient football (21-of-29 for 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions). That's the kind of balance and efficiency the Ravens are striving for and can win with, even with a run-heavy attack.

5 - A diverse staff is a good thing

The Buccaneers became the first team to ever reach the Super Bowl with all three coordinators being Black. They also have two full-time female coaches, including former Ravens intern Lori Locust. Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians helped foster a diverse and inclusive environment with his hiring.