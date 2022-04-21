Five Things to Know About Derek Stingley Jr.

Few people expect Stingley to fall to No. 14, especially after his Pro Day performance. However, it's still not unrealistic to think he might fall to No. 9 or No. 10. If he's still on the board at that point, teams looking for corners like the Ravens could be tempted to trade up.

While not mentioning Stingley by name, General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about how much value the Ravens place on corners at his pre-draft press conference.

"If you guys know us, we always want to have a strong secondary and have as many corners as possible," DeCosta said. "We've referred to those guys as racecars in the past. This year, we got decimated at that position across the board. We have outstanding players coming back, but again, until they come back, it's question marks.